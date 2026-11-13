3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer‘s groundbreaking global success is primarily thanks to the anime adaptation by Ufotable. While the manga was already a decent enough success, the anime adaptation helped it reach new heights of popularity that few series had gotten before. Despite the initial controversies regarding the movie trilogy to adapt the Infinity Castle arc, the first installment was a historic success, and we can expect the same from the upcoming two movies as well. The Infinity Castle is the longest and most intense arc of the manga, where the Demon Slayer Corps engage in a battle against the Upper Moons.

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It’s been more than a year since the first movie was released, but Ufotable has remained silent on the release window of the sequel. It’s more or less guaranteed at this point that the anime will return with the same visually stunning animation and intense fight sequences. However, if you’re looking to fill the void before the return of Demon Slayer, here are three anime you can stream now.

3) Dororo

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As dark fantasies set in a historical Japanese period, both anime series focus on the protagonists fighting demons in order to regain something they have lost. Based on the 1967 manga by Osamu Tezuka, the story follows Hyakkimaru, whose father offered him to the demons even before he was born. In order to ensure the prosperity of his land, Daigo Kagemitsu, a greedy samurai lord, made a pact with 12 demons, which resulted in his son being born without limbs, a nose, eyes, ears, or even skin, yet he still survives. Disposed of and forgotten, the infant was saved by a kind man who creates prosthetics and weapons, allowing him to grow up. Hyakkimaru embarks on a journey to defeat the demons that took his body parts as sacrifices. During his journey, he befriends Dororo, an orphaned boy who tags along after being forced to fend for himself following his parents’ deaths.

2) Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho

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Even before the anime’s debut in March last year, many anime enthusiasts were discussing the similarities it shared with Demon Slayer. While the overall vibe is somewhat similar, both stories have somewhat different premises. The story follows Jinta, a shrine guardian whose duty is to eliminate any supernatural threats. However, it focuses on his journey as he continues to search for his childhood friend, Suzune, who was transformed into a demon by the divination. He travels around Japan across different eras and saves as many people as he can from the demons while hoping to cross paths with Suzune again.

1) Hell’s Paradise

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While both anime have different premises, they are considered dark fantasies with intense action, visually striking animation, and protagonists who would go to any lengths for their loved ones. Hell’s Paradise follows Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from his village, Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row, he gets one chance to gain his freedom. While initially reluctant to keep on living, he steels his resolve for his wife, Yui, who has been waiting for him to return. Unfortunately, the task entrusted to him is almost impossible to achieve since he is supposed to find a mythical Elixir of Life. To make things worse, it’s believed to be located on a mysterious island from which no one comes back alive. However, Gabimaru isn’t the only one who got a second chance; his fellow convicts are also looking for the same legendary elixir.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Demon Slayer? Let us know in the comments below.