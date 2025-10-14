All Demon Slayer Arcs Ranked From Worst to Best

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit Demon Slayer manga reached its conclusion in 2020, and now the anime has also entered its final phase. The first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy was a smashing success, breaking several box office records across the globe. The series commences with Tanjiro’s Unwavering Resolve Arc, which is split into six shorter arcs, covered in the entirety of the first season. Additionally, the final fight is also divided into two arcs, thereby making up a total of 12 arcs in the story. The series is off to a heartbreaking start, warning us from the beginning that Tanjiro’s journey will be anything but easy.

The story makes us laugh, cry, and hold our breath during the intense fights. Demon Slayer has a way of moving the audience with the deep and heartbreaking backstories, making us love the characters all the more. The series has several incredible moments in each arc, which is why none of them could be considered technically bad. However, there’s always something better than the other, and in a ranking of all 12 Demon Slayer arcs, only one can be placed at the top.

12) Kidnapper’s Bog Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After officially becoming a Demon Slayer, Tanjiro’s first mission is to investigate a village where young girls keep disappearing each night. By the time he arrives, several girls have already lost their lives to the Swamp Demon, who can easily hide himself and his victims using his Blood Demon Art. Had it not been for Tanjiro’s sharp sense of smell, locating the demon would have been nearly impossible.

The arc highlights the siblings fighting side by side as they give their all to prevent another tragedy. While the arc isn’t boring in any way, it doesn’t contribute as much to the overall story compared to the others. Not to mention that the villain in this arc is incredibly unsettling, and not in a way that would make you appreciate the character. However, Tanjiro’s first mission ends up a success without much effort.

11) Tsuzumi Mansion Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Tanjiro meets a fellow Demon Slayer, Zenitsu Agatsuma, along the way, and they are both assigned to the same mission. The main villain of this arc is Kyogai, a former Lower Moon Six, who is supposed to be way out of the league for new recruits. However, Tanjiro isn’t just any ordinary recruit, which is why he manages to defeat Kyogai all on his own.

Additionally, the arc showcases Zenitsu’s powers, which stand in huge contrast to his whiny personality. Still, the best part of this arc is Inosuke Hashibira’s debut. Although he isn’t particularly a likable character at first because of his rowdy nature and tendency to pick fights, it doesn’t take long for viewers to realize that these qualities are just part of his charm.

10) Final Selection Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After two years of intense training, Tanjiro is finally able to take the Final Selection Exam so he can become a full-fledged Demon Slayer. Throughout his hellish training, the only motivation driving him to push past his limits was to save Nezuko from the horrible fate of living and dying as a demon. Only those who survive one week in the forest among the demons are allowed to join the Corps. It wouldn’t be a problem if we ignored the fact that the exam is immensely brutal since dozens of examinees die each year.

Tanjiro meets the Hand Demon during the exam, who was responsible for killing all of Sakonji Urokodaki’s students, except Giyu Tomioka. However, despite the demon’s horrible actions, Tanjiro notices his sadness, regret, and heartbreak. This is the first time the story explores how demons can be evil villains while carrying the scars of decades or even centuries of pain, and the most tragic part is that they don’t even remember what was once precious to them.

9) Asakusa Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Asakusa Arc had many shocking moments, including Tanjiro’s first meeting with Muzan Kibutsuji. The young Demon Slayer is horrified after seeing Muzan living among humans and posing as a family man despite being a bloodthirsty demon. After his unexpected encounter with the demon progenitor, Tanjiro meets Tamayo and Yushiro, two demons who happen to be on his side.

He later follows them and easily figures out he can trust them. Meeting Tamayo gives Tanjiro the hope to carry on with his mission of finding a cure for Nezuko. The wheels of fate begin to spin after his fateful encounter with Tamayo, who not only plays a key role in turning Nezuko into a human but also in defeating Muzan.

8) Rehabilitation Training Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Rehabilitation Training Arc introduces all the Hashira in Demon Slayer, all of whom later became some of the most beloved characters in modern Shonen. However, Tanjiro’s first meeting with them was less than pleasant, and it happened right after he risked his life to fight a Lower Moon, sustaining severe injuries in the process. While the master of the Demon Slayer Corps, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, had already accepted the fact that Tanjiro was traveling with his sister, Nezuko, a demon, most of the Hashira weren’t willing to accept that.

Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro were the two who were the most displeased. Luckily, the dissatisfaction died down when Nezuko proved to everyone that she was unwilling to hurt humans no matter what happened. The arc then continues with Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke recuperating after a brutal battle. We also learn more about Kanao Tsuyuri and her tragic past, which Tanjiro helped her break free from.

7) Sunrise Countdown Arc

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The final arc of the series has its fair share of ups and downs, but it falls short of the incredibly intense and captivating Infinity Castle Arc. After Nakime, the Biwa Demon, is defeated, the surviving Demon Slayers confront Muzan in a last, desperate attempt to take him down. Following the fierce battles in the Infinity Castle, the Demon Slayers are injured and severely exhausted, unlike Muzan, who can regenerate instantly despite the anti-Muzan drug Tamayo injected into him. The drug takes time to take effect, but by the time it does, almost the entire Corps has been wiped out.

The night-long battle ends with the Corps’ ultimate sacrifice to keep Muzan trapped until dawn breaks. Just when victory seems within reach, as the demon begins to disintegrate, Tanjiro unexpectedly becomes his substitute, dragging the fight longer than necessary. Fortunately, he soon returns to normal thanks to the efforts of his comrades. The story concludes on a bittersweet note, marking the dawn of a peaceful era built on the sacrifices of the entire Corps.

6) Mount Natagumo Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Mount Natagumo Arc isn’t particularly long, but it leaves a deep impression on fans thanks to Tanjiro using the Sun Breathing Technique for the first time. It was Tanjiro’s first time fighting Rui, one of the Twelve Kizuki, and he realized the massive gap in their power. While his Sun Breathing gave him a slight edge for a brief period, it wasn’t enough to kill the demon.

At that moment, Tanjiro was too exhausted and injured to continue fighting. However, Giyu’s unexpected arrival saved his and Nezuko’s lives. The Water Hashira was stunned to see Nezuko still traveling with Tanjiro even after two years. Additionally, the arc introduced Shinobu Kocho, one of the most beloved girls in the series, and proved why she deserves the title of a Hashira.

5) Hashira Training Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Hashira Training Arc features some of the rare, fun moments without demons lurking around our beloved characters. All the Hashira, except Shinobu Kocho and Giyu Tomioka, participated in the training to not only push the lower-ranked Demon Slayers to perform better but also to awaken their own marks. While Shinobu refused to participate so she could put her plan in motion and work with Tamayo, Giyu had his own emotional scars holding him back.

We learn about his tragic past, his connection with Sabito, the meaning behind his haori, as well as the reason he doesn’t smile anymore. Thanks to Tanjiro, Giyu broke free from his shell and began to accept himself for who he truly is. The arc showcases Tanjiro’s dynamic with all the Hashira, each unique, with their fair share of fun, serving as the perfect buffer before the brutal final battle.

4) Swordsmith Village Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After the brutal Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro and Nezuko run into more trouble when the Swordsmith Village is invaded by two more Upper Ranks. This time, they have Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya by their side, all working together to keep the village safe. Both Hashira awakened their Demon Slayer Marks, which served as a catalyst for the Hashira Training Arc.

Not only that, but Nezuko’s conquering of the sun was another turning point in the story, since it meant that Muzan was willing to do anything in his power to capture her. While the villains were somewhat underwhelming despite their power, the arc made up for it by highlighting the backstories of Genya, Mitsuri, and Muichiro, giving a deeper understanding of each of their characters.

4) Entertainment District Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Entertainment District Arc starts off with some of the most hilarious moments in the series, thanks to Tengen Uzui’s eccentric personality and, of course, the best Demon Slayer trio. However, it doesn’t take long for the situation to spiral downward after we learn that an Upper Moon demon was hiding behind the glamor of the Entertainment District. The Upper Moon Six was actually a pair of siblings, with Gyutaro truly holding the rank, but he couldn’t be defeated as long as his sister’s head remained intact.

Even a Hashira, Tengen’s three wives, Nezuko, and three Demon Slayers working together were barely able to survive the brutal battle against the demons. Tengen vs. Gyutaro remains one of the most iconic and beautifully animated battles in Shonen, something that even the Infinity Castle film couldn’t surpass. The arc ends with the first Upper Moon’s defeat in over a hundred years, which Kagaya considered an omen that the scales were tipping in their favor after a thousand-year-long battle.

2) Mugen Train Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Adapted into a film, the arc won the hearts of many viewers, further boosting the series’ popularity. Before the Infinity Castle film, Mugen Train was the most successful anime film of all time, breaking the record of even Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. Despite appearing in one short arc, Kyojuro Rengoku became one of the most beloved characters in the series. His fiery personality, compassion, and the strength that came from within his heart moved the people around him.

The film also introduces Akaza, who became one of the most famous villains in the show, long before his backstory was revealed. Kyojuro’s death wasn’t in vain, since he not only saved every passenger but also motivated Tanjiro and his group to keep moving forward.

1) Infinity Castle Arc

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

As the longest arc in the series, Infinity Castle has its fair share of thrilling and heartbreaking moments. The arc takes place inside the endless labyrinth where Nakime has trapped the entire Demon Slayer Corps with no way of escaping. The arc features some of the best fights in the series, including Tanjiro and Giyu going against Akaza and Zenitsu defeating Kaigaku.

However, the first installment of the film’s trilogy doesn’t even cover the best parts of the story, since we have yet to see Kokushibo, the Upper Rank One, in action. With several backstories and deaths of fan-favorite characters, the arc is also the most tragic one in the series. And yet, despite the angst, no other arc in Demon Slayer keeps readers on the edge of their seats as much as Infinity Castle.

