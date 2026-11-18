The latest update on Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action adaptation hints at perfecting one role that the original series didn’t. Solo Leveling is a power fantasy series focused on a man who aims to become the best version of himself, acquiring wealth and power for himself and his family. The series perfectly captures this through its first two anime seasons, faithfully adapting the manhwa source material and showing Sung Jinwoo leveling up at every turn. However, considering the series revolves around a man acquiring immense power, it leaves little room for the development of other characters. While several characters still get their moments in the spotlight, particularly the male characters, the series has also been criticized for its lack of compelling female characters.

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This isn’t necessarily a problem with Solo Leveling itself, but rather with the power fantasy genre, which often incorporates other characters, especially female characters, merely to amplify the presence of the male lead. Solo Leveling does this as well, particularly with Cha Hae-in, a character with immense potential. As the only female S-Rank Hunter in the entire nation, her position is one that should have received greater attention, yet both the anime and manhwa largely overlook it. However, Netflix’s Solo Leveling has been hinting at adapting this character differently, and the latest update from the actress set to play Cha Hae-in suggests that her role will be expanded and improved in several ways.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling Might Be Leveling Up Cha Hae-in’s Role

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Han So-hee’s casting as Cha Hae-in was one of the earliest confirmations for Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action adaptation, and one of the most intriguing details about this adaptation was the revelation that the project would follow the K-drama format. This led many fans to speculate that the series might also lean more heavily into romance, something some fans already suspected given Cha Hae-in’s early casting confirmation. Now, a new interview with the actress, featured in ELLE Korea’s December 2026 issue, has revealed how she is approaching the character with dedication. Han So-hee revealed that since filming is still underway, she is still getting to know the character. However, the actress also explained that she understands the character’s vulnerability.

Her explanation reveals that even though Cha Hae-in is the only female S-Rank Hunter, she still has a vulnerability rooted in her humanity. The actress explained that she approaches filming with the understanding that Cha Hae-in is someone who fights to protect others and lives for the moments when others are happy. Her approach to the character highlights how Netflix may be focusing more on her, giving her the opportunity to define her own character. It could also aim to highlight how and why Cha Hae-in became the only S-Rank Hunter in the entire nation, adding the depth that both the anime and the original source material lacked.

Considering how K-dramas tend to place particular emphasis on emotional expression, giving Cha Hae-in more emotional sequences and developing her romance with Jinwoo rather than keeping it as a background element could add more depth to the Solo Leveling series. This would not only address the lack of female character development that the anime has been criticized for, despite having a strong candidate, but also introduce more depth to Solo Leveling itself, addressing complaints that its story feels bland and relies too heavily on action.