Solo Leveling Season 3 Needs to Address One Major Problem From Season 2

Solo Leveling’s second season ended with a lack of announcement for when anime fans can expect the third season to arrive. With A-1 Pictures having yet to confirm when we can see Jinwoo step back onto the scene, we are crossing our fingers that one of the biggest problems surrounding the second season will be fixed. Jinwoo Sung went from becoming the “world’s worst hunter” to arguably becoming the world’s very best, recently making short work of Jeju Island its strongest inhabitant, Beru. Unfortunately, said “short work” is one of the big problems that is currently featured in the power fantasy anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Half of the fun of Solo Leveling, according to many anime fans, has been growing with Jinwoo and seeing him become a force of nature thanks to his training and ability to “level up.” As he goes from life-or-death fight to life-or-death fight, Sung even showed up S-Rank hunters in South Korea, proving that not even the strongest of humans can stand against him. Throughout season two, there were plenty of meaty storylines that explored the interesting aspects of Jinwoo’s rise, including the Hunter Associations aiming to book him and his fight for his mother’s cure, but Jeju Island was a peak example of how the series can often fall too deep into its “power scaling problem.”

The Tragedy of Jeju Island

A-1 Pictures

Since the very first episode of Solo Leveling, Jeju Island has been looming in the background. The ant-infested island was so dangerous that it took all of the S-Rank hunters of South Korea to keep the insects at bay. When the hunters gather in an attempt to finally bring down the ant scourge, the new ant king known as Beru hit the scene and began horrifically and systematically destroying the humans that landed on Jeju. When Jinwoo Sung arrived, however, things changed fundamentally.

At this point in Solo Leveling, it was an easy enough wager to make that Jinwoo was going to ultimately win this battle against the killer ant but what many anime fans didn’t see coming was how fast the battle would conclude. Sung spent less than one full episode in taking down Beru, a threat that had been hinted for nearly two seasons. While there is something satisfying about seeing Sung’s progression, the quick resolution of this major arc might be a big problem moving forward.

Solo Leveling Season Three Might Hit Differently

a-1 pictures

With his defeat of Beru, Jinwoo spent the final moments of Solo Leveling Season Two showing off his new army of shadows. His necromancer status has worked well for him so far but Sung’s grand finale in the latest season sees him standing alongside countless wizards, demonic bears, soldiers, and even a dragon, to say nothing of his enhanced strength and speed. Since the anime star has an army at his beck and call, the anime needs to step up its game in the opponent department while also creating more “life or death” stakes for the former world’s worst hunter. Most anime series don’t present a heroic protagonist who will die in the story but raising the tension would work wonders here.

Luckily, manwha readers know that the third season of Solo Leveling, should the anime be following the source material, will throw some big challenges at Jinwoo. What A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for the show, will need to keep in mind is to drag out some of the battles to have them hit that much harder. Seeing Sung progress in the strength department has been a riveting journey but more challenges that truly test his power will go that much farther now that he is nearly all-powerful. It might be some time before we see Solo Leveling season three arrive but thanks to the popularity of the series worldwide, it seems as though it is inevitable that we’ll see the hunter-focused universe tear back onto the screen.

Want to see when the third season of Jinwoo Sung’s story will make landfall? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.