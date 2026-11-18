While Solo Leveling has yet to share more updates on its anticipated movie, the official X handle drops a new look at Jinwoo’s shadows. The second season wrapped up in March last year, and since then, fans have been anticipating the release window and even a trailer for the movie. While the light novel and webtoon have long since reached their conclusions, the anime still has a huge chunk of story left to adapt. The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo revealed his true powers in front of the entire world. Things will only continue to get more intense from here on out, and no doubt, Jinwoo will continue to level up even now.

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However, along with Jinwoo, his shadows will also continue to become more powerful as they encounter powerful opponents along the way. As of now, Jinwoo has an incredible lineup of powerful shadows that were extracted from the opponents he has defeated so far. His most powerful shadow in the anime so far is Beru, who was previously the Ant King from the S-Rank dungeon on Jeju Island. The official X handle of the anime drops stunning visuals of Jinwoo’s shadows, namely Igris, Beru, Kaisel, Tank, Iron, and Kiba.

Although Solo Leveling: Beyond the System was announced in July during this year’s Anime Expo, the animation studio only shared the concept video and a key visual. While fans are still awaiting a release window, we might get an update next year. The anime will have a theatrical release, which means fans from all over the world will be able to watch the intense fight scenes on the big screen. We can also expect the movie to be released in Japan first before hitting the U.S. theatres a few weeks or months later. Since the movie is being produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao Piccoma, and Crunchyroll, it’s evident which streaming platform has already acquired rights to the movie.

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System Will Introduce New Challenges for Jinwoo

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It’s been confirmed that the movie will pick up from where the second season left off. Jinwoo has already become popular across the world after his feats on Jeju Island were broadcast, which is why Guilds from all over are gunning for him. Following the Jeju Island Arc, the story moves on to the Recruitment Arc, where Jinwoo is getting offers from Guilds to join them, but he has his own plans. Since the Recruitment Arc is one of the shortest in the manhwa, we can also expect the movie to adapt the Ahjin Guild and the Double Dungeon Arcs.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the film’s runtime and how many arcs it will adapt, we can expect it to set the stage for the final phase of the story. The Double Dungeon Arc will especially be more crucial than any other arc in the anime so far, since it carries the answers to several questions about the bizarre world.

Are you excited to see Jinwoo’s power-up in the Solo Leveling movie? Which moment are you anticipating the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.