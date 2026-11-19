Solo Leveling has only one rival, and it should become the next Solo Leveling when its anime adaptation arrives. Following the immense success of Solo Leveling, many new series emerged, taking inspiration from its foundation. Its success ultimately created a subculture, inspiring a wave of webtoons that showcased similar storytelling and attempted to capture the essence of Solo Leveling. However, not many series were able to achieve the same. Now, following the anime’s success, many webtoons have also received anime adaptations. This year alone has seen several series with a similar structure, with two in particular, Tomb Raider King and Overgeared, coming particularly close to Solo Leveling.

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However, while these series are clearly trying to become the next Solo Leveling, especially evident in Tomb Raider King, they have yet to capture the same essence or achieve a comparable level of popularity. This is why a series needs an already popular webtoon fanbase to have a chance of becoming the next Solo Leveling and garnering the same level of popularity. This is precisely why Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, which was first released in 2018, is the only series that can truly become the next Solo Leveling. It has often been called Solo Leveling‘s rival, and when its anime adaptation arrives, it needs to live up to that reputation.

The Next Solo Leveling Should Be Its Biggest Rival: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

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Emerging as a web novel in 2018 from the author duo singNsong, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint became an immediate success with its unique premise of an all-knowing character surviving in an apocalyptic world. The web novel soon received a Webtoon adaptation in 2020, and since then, the series has only recently wrapped up its first season earlier this year. The success of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is no joke, as the series already received a live-action adaptation that was released last year, showcasing its chaotic world. Considering that Solo Leveling is also aiming to make its mark in the live-action format, ORV receiving this adaptation highlights how it had already established itself as a successful series.

What makes Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint such a huge series is its premise. The story features a character named Kim Dokja, who loves reading the novel Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse (TWSA), in which he also happens to be the only reader. On the day the final volume is released, after Dokja finishes reading it on a train, the world around him begins to follow the events of the novel. At first, Dokja struggles to comprehend the situation, but soon, as the only person who knows everything about this world, he begins using his knowledge to survive and eventually emerges as a hero to those around him. The only major similarity to Solo Leveling is the RPG system element, in which everyone receives a system to track their progress, while their actions are observed by higher entities.

In this apocalyptic world, where failing to complete a task can result in death, the story challenges the human mind and questions morality. As someone who knows everything that is bound to happen, Kim Dokja uses his knowledge to his advantage while also making moral choices that challenge the idea of a traditional heroic journey. He emerges as a smart and intriguing character, leaving fans constantly wondering what he will do next. The anime adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is already in the works, and once it arrives, it has the potential to challenge Solo Leveling‘s position, all thanks to its premise and a far more intriguing main character.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint‘s Anime Adaptation Is Coming Soon

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The anime adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was first announced in 2024 during Anime Expo 2024, and since then, there have been very few updates on the project. However, recent leaks suggested that the anime was scheduled to arrive sometime in 2027. More recent rumors, however, have suggested that its release might be pushed to 2028. While this is not a good sign, the anime’s announcement has not been canceled, giving fans hope for its future. Considering that the webtoon also finished its first season earlier this year, it seems the studio might be planning a larger adaptation of the first season, giving fans a substantial number of episodes rather than just 12.

Given the number of events that occur within a short period and how closely they are interconnected, it would be better for the adaptation to take its time and deliver a larger season that provides a complete narrative. It is the interconnected storytelling and depth of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint that make the series much more intriguing than Solo Leveling and explain why it has been dubbed its rival. This is also why it makes sense for Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint to become the next Solo Leveling when its anime adaptation finally arrives.