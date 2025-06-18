Omniscient Reader Movie Confirms U.S. Release Date in Exciting Update

It’s been barely a minute since Omniscient Reader’s upcoming live-action movie, dubbed The Prophet, locked down its South Korean release date with a new full-length trailer to get fans excited. It would be an understatement to say that the series is one of the most popular webtoons with a fanbase all around the world that was beginning to feel left out of this highly anticipated adaptation. Fortunately, it seems the film’s creators have wasted no time bringing the adaptation to the rest of the world as the Omniscient Reader’s live-action just confirmed a U.S. release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a post on X by Webtoon, the official publisher of Omniscient Reader’s manhwa, The Prophet, the live-action adaptation of the series will be coming to theaters in North America and Canada on August 1st, 2025. The film is being localized and distributed by Capelight Pictures and will be available both subbed and dubbed in English. The announcement post by Webtoon was accompanied by an English-subbed version of the full-length trailer that was recently shared by Lotte Entertainment. The film is set to release in South Korea on July 23rd, 2025, which means fans in North America and Canada, luckily, won’t have to wait too long to see it for themselves.

Omniscient Reader’s Live Action is Coming to North America This August

Changing destiny- but at what cost?#OmniscientReaderTheProphecy is coming to theaters worldwide. Catch up with the story on #WEBTOON ➡️ https://t.co/zdXYbj1ce0



🗓️ August 1: North America pic.twitter.com/W0vD3anvoT — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) June 18, 2025

With a really short window between the South Korean release and the North American release, Omniscient Reader’s live action is gearing up towards taking fans of the series everywhere by storm this Summer 2025. Even though fans have been skeptical of the adaptation so far, the new trailer does seem promising in many ways, even if the CGI may leave more to be desired.

Having said that, it’s clear from the new trailers that a lot of effort has been put into localizing the film for English-speaking audiences. As seen in the trailer, all of the System text as well as the text on Dokja’s phone has all been replaced and translated into English, promising fans a smooth viewing experience. Although the post by Webtoon states the film is coming to theaters worldwide, exact release dates for countries other than North America and Canada have yet to be intimated. However, fans of Omniscient Reader from around the world looking forward to watching The Prophet need not worry, as updates on the film’s distribution elsewhere will surely follow soon enough.

Source: @webtoonofficial on X.