3 Anime of 2026 That Are the Perfect Replacements for Solo Leveling Fans

Solo Leveling has emerged as one of the leading anime franchises in the industry since its debut in 2024. By adapting the famous webcomic, the anime introduced fans to what made the series so popular as a manhwa. Ultimately, the series revolves around a unique opportunity that transforms the protagonist’s life, allowing him to embark on a journey of self-growth. Other elements, such as its RPG-style video game mechanics, are also among its biggest highlights.

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With Solo Leveling executing these elements so flawlessly, fans are left craving more. Following the anime’s debut and the conclusion of its second season, it is only natural for fans to seek out similar series. The anime industry seems to recognize this demand, as more adaptations of Korean webcomics have emerged. This year alone, one anime premiered in the Summer season, while two more are currently airing in Fall 2026, giving fans potential replacements for Solo Leveling.

3) The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life

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One of the most intriguing elements of Solo Leveling is its power fantasy. After receiving an incredible gift following an intriguing encounter, the series focuses on how the protagonist uses his newfound power. Jinwoo embarks on a journey to seriously hone his abilities, with this seriousness becoming a defining element of the show. This is exactly what makes The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life a potential replacement for Solo Leveling, offering a hilarious twist on the same concept.

The anime features an enhancer named Rein, who is kicked out of his guild party because its members’ weapons have already reached their maximum potential. Rein takes the enhancement skills he used to upgrade others’ weapons and applies them to a copper sword, making it so powerful that nothing can stand in his way. However, instead of seeking revenge, Rein embarks on a carefree journey, embracing a laid-back and unserious approach rather than the seriousness of Solo Leveling. This makes the series a refreshing change for fans.

2) Overgeared

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The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a Second Lease on Life isn’t the only currently airing anime to take a fun approach to Solo Leveling; Overgeared also stands out with its portrayal of a desperate yet hilariously unserious protagonist, which serves as the anime’s comedic element. The series embraces the leveling-up concept through a game system that, in this fantastical world, also affects the real world.

The protagonist, whose in-game name is Grid, hilariously portrays a man desperate for success, being a 25-year-old with nothing going on in his life. As Grid continues to lose even more money in the game, he gets an opportunity to change his class, becoming a Blacksmith and inheriting the abilities of a legendary blacksmith. Yet, even after acquiring an overpowered class, Grid never loses his desperation, making the anime hilarious and setting it apart from Solo Leveling.

1) Tomb Raider King

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The anime most notably compared to Solo Leveling this year is Tomb Raider King, thanks to its many similar elements right from the start, particularly its character designs, which make several characters look strikingly similar across the two series. However, Tomb Raider King also has its own unique elements. One of the best is its protagonist, Seo Jooheon, who is much older and has already experienced betrayal in the future.

As a result, the second chance he receives feels more personal, and Jooheon makes no effort to hide that he is on a journey of revenge and intends to conquer everything in his path. Another standout element is the series’ use of relics inspired by historical artifacts, which also adds an educational aspect to the story. With 12 episodes in its first season, Tomb Raider King is undoubtedly one of the most similar anime to Solo Leveling that fans can watch in 2026.