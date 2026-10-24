3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone confirmed its anime sequel only a few months after the series wrapped up its main story. The anime reached its conclusion in June this year, seven years after its premiere. The series is based on an award-winning manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017. Although the finale unraveled the mystery behind the petrification, it also had an open-ended conclusion after Senku announced he would build a time machine to stop the tragedy from 3700 years ago. There’s no denying that Dr. Stone is one of the most beloved series of all time.

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Thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in Shonen, the anime gained enough popularity to not only adapt the entire story but also confirm a sequel. Dr. Stone Terraforming was announced this month as an official sequel to the main story. It’s based on a short manga sequel titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science, to give a brief glimpse at the characters’ journey after the ending. Since the sequel is only three chapters long, it couldn’t be compiled in one volume, but all chapters are available to read on the official website of Viz Media. Although the anime sequel will take a while before its premiere, fans can watch these three shows in the meantime.

3) Ascendance of a Bookworm

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While the setting of both stories couldn’t be more different, the protagonists have the same goal of using modern knowledge to rebuild and innovate low-tech society. This isekai follows Urano Motosu, who loves books more than anything. Just when she was about to start her dream job of becoming a librarian, she died in an accident before waking up in an unknown world as Myne, a frail five-year-old girl. However, although she got a second chance at life, she is frustrated by the lack of books in the world since there’s no printing press. Not only that, but books have to be written and copied by hand; they are so expensive that only nobles can afford them. And thus begins Myne’s journey as a bookworm as she strives to read and make more books so everyone can have access to them. The anime concluded its Season 4 in early October 2026 before announcing a sequel season.

2) Cells at Work!

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Another anime with a different setting than Dr. Stone, but what makes Cells at Work! truly stand out is how it turns human biology into a workplace drama. Both stories use real-world science, chemistry, and biology as their core narrative while also keeping the story entertaining for viewers of all ages. The protagonist in the anime is literally a human cell given a personality. The story takes place inside a human body where roughly 37.2 trillion cells work nonstop to keep the person alive. Sekkekkyuu AE3803 is a cheerful airhead who is fresh out of training, and it’s more than ready to do the important task of transporting oxygen. On the other hand, Hakkekkyuu U-1146 continues to work hard to eliminate foreign bacteria that want to make the body their new lair. Even the little platelets line up for a new construction project. The anime released two seasons, but it hasn’t fully adapted the manga yet. While the second season released eight episodes in 2021, a sequel hasn’t been confirmed so far.

1) Astra Lost in Space

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Just like Dr. Stone, this sci-fi anime also takes place in the far future, where nine children find themselves lost in space on a field trip gone wrong. Since the story is set in the future, it’s set in a world where space venturing is so common that even high school students are able to do it. Both anime focus on problem-solving and using whatever limited resources they have available to them. After being stranded, the group of teenagers finds an abandoned spaceship they name the Astra allows them to make the long trip home. However, it doesn’t take long for them to slowly uncover the conspiracy behind what happened to them and their world. The anime only released one season, but that’s all it needed to portray an exceptionally well-written story. The series is praised for its concise plot, solid character development throughout the series, and intriguing depiction of adventure through the lens of high school students.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that shares similar vibes to Dr. Stone? Let us know in the comments below.









