Magical Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms New Sequel After Finale

One major Isekai franchise has just wrapped up a new season with Crunchyroll, and thankfully has already confirmed it’s coming back for even more of the anime. The final few anime of the Summer have aired their respective finales now that the Fall 2026 anime schedule is kicking into high gear, and that has meant saying goodbye to some of the biggest franchises. But thankfully some of these franchises have confirmed that there are plans in place to keep them going with new releases in the near future.

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This Summer saw some of the bigger Isekai anime franchises come to an end, and that’s the case for Ascendance of a Bookworm as well. The anime adaptation of Miya Kazuki and You Shiina’s original light novel series has wrapped up its fourth season this Summer, but has already confirmed that more of the TV anime is now in the works with the reveal of a fifth season coming our way. Check out the official announcement below.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 5 Announced

Ascendance of a Bookworm has officially announced it’s now working on a new TV anime adaptation for the next big entry in the original light novels, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4: Founder of the Royal Academy’s So-Called Library Committee. The fourth season of the series wrapped up the TV anime adaptation of the third part with its final episodes this Summer, so it’s time for the next major phase of the story. But unfortunately not much has been revealed about what to expect from the TV anime’s return or when to expect to see the new episodes as of the time of this announcement.

Ascendance of a Bookworm has announced that WIT Studio will once again be overseeing the animation production for the coming season, but no release window or date has been revealed as of the time of this initial announcement. It’s highly likely that the anime will feature a returning production staff and cast as seen through the first four seasons of the anime thus far, but that’s still not totally confirmed. Especially when things got off to a rough start earlier this year.

What’s Happening in Ascendance of a Bookworm?

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Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 got off to a rather rough start earlier this year as WIT Studio was accused of using AI generated materials for its opening theme sequence. Following this controversy, WIT Studio addressed and corrected the issue for future episodes but it still got the new season off to a rather bad foot at the start. But even with all of that, the series still remains a steadily popular experience that fans want to see more of when the new episodes make their way out.

Regardless of that mix up and controversy early on, Ascendance of a Bookworm was still one of the pillars of fantasy anime releases now streaming with Crunchyroll (which resulted in a cool crossover with a breakout rookie anime series). You can catch up with all seasons of the series now streaming with the service in the meantime, and there’s both English and Japanese language audio available as well. But are you excited to see Ascendance of a Bookworm coming back for another season?