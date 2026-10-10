Shonen Jump’s Smartest Anime to Return With New Sequel – Watch First Look Trailer

The smartest anime franchise to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed it’s coming back to screens with a new sequel anime with a first look revealed at what’s next. It’s been a big couple of years for Shonen Jump as many of their longest running hits have come to an end in the magazine. But it’s also been an end of an era for many of their longer running anime adaptations too as some big franchises have released their respective final episodes.

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The anime adaptation for Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone officially came to an end this year after seven years of running on the air, but thankfully it has now been confirmed that there’s even more of the anime on the way. During a special event for the franchise in Japan over the weekend, Dr. Stone has announced it’s returning for a new sequel anime release, Dr. Stone Terraforming. Check out the announcement trailer for the new sequel in action below.

Dr. Stone Terraforming Sequel Anime Announced

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Dr. Stone Terraforming has been announced as an official sequel anime to the TV series produced by Toho Animation. A release window or date has yet to be announced for the new anime as of this time, but it will be taking place after the events of the original TV series. It will also be adapting the official epilogue manga materials that Inagaki and Boichi had returned with following the end of the original series. Which ultimately does raise a lot of questions about what kind of form this new sequel anime project will take upon its release.

Dr. Stone Terraforming was an official one-shot chapter that came a few months after the original manga ending of the series. This one-shot was just another fun outing with Senku following an experiment that left him stranded out in the middle of nowhere, but unfortunately doesn’t follow up the final cliffhanger seen in the actual finale of the series. If this new sequel is going to be adapting its single chapter namesake, it might not be running for too long. But either way, this is a cool thing to see for fans of the original Dr. Stone TV anime series.

How Does Dr. Stone End?

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Dr. Stone officially wrapped up its seven year long run with its final episodes earlier this year, and with it saw Senku and the others figuring out what ultimately turned the Earth to stone in the first place all those years ago. The final villain made a lot of sense for the scientific focus of the series, and that led to a finale that teased there would be much more in the future for Senku and the others as they continued to advance their technologies even further from that point on.

It was one of the better received endings to Shonen Jump anime franchises, so it makes all the sense in the world to see it return for this new sequel anime release. Production staff, potential returning voice cast and more have yet to be revealed for this new project, but it’s certainly exciting either way. Are you down to see more of Dr. Stone‘s anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!