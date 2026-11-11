3 Gutsiest Characters In One Piece

The pirate’s life is paved with blood and near-death experiences, especially when it comes to the characters in One Piece. It takes some unhinged individuals to face super powered Warlords, Marine Admirals and ruthless pirates, yet Monkey D. Luffy and friends almost embrace the agony. The whole crew faces death throughout the series and usually escapes alive, albeit with some large scars.

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A few along the way haven’t been as fortunate as the Straw Hats. Bravery comes at a cost and this series features numerous tough defeats that cost more than the fight was worth. Nevertheless, Luffy and his crew won’t back down, even it does lead them into some truly gratuitous situations. His band of maniacs would follow their captain into the most dire of circumstances, and these are three of the gutsiest that reflect that.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

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I’m not sure if it’s guts or foolishness at times, but the Straw-Hat captain isn’t afraid of a fight to the death. But would anyone expect anything less from a pirate that can’t swim due to eating a cursed fruit? Luffy risks death every time he boards a ship. But in all seriousness, the rubber man knows how to take a beating and still claw his way to a win. He’s far from the strongest physical character in the show, but continues to learn and get better.

In the Alabasta Arc, he’s defeated twice by Crocodile but resiliently wins the decisive third fight to free the kingdom. Those losses came with some deep pain, including a hook being slashed through him and his limbs being dehydrated to almost nothing. Magellan’s poison nearly killed him, and was so devastating that he had to receive a treatment that took 10 years off his life. The dude’s toughness can’t be questioned.

The most memorable moment of pain for Luffy came at Marineford. The emotional toll will be touched on in the next list entry, but Marine Admiral Akainu’s magma powers left a giant burnt “X” scar on Luffy’s chest. It remains there to this day and embodies just some of the pain and suffering he and his crew have been through to rise to pirate greatness.

2) Portgas D. Ace

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Sorry to give everyone a brief moment of PTSD, but it’s tough to match Ace’s guts in his final act. Older brother knew when he jumped in front of Akainu’s punch that he wouldn’t survive, but he defended Luffy until his final breath. Ace rarely ran into a worthy opponent, but Akainu’s magma powers overwhelmed Ace’s fire abilities swiftly. The insanely high power of Akainu didn’t stop Ace from courageously throwing himself into the path of the punch.

He took it and accepted his fate. Akainu punched a hole clean through him, melting Ace’s insides. It doesn’t get any gutsier than that. Although his opportunities throughout the show were brief to display his toughness, Ace just needed one chance. He then proceeds to find a way to thank Luffy and his friends for loving him, despite having almost no ability to breathe. It’s a tragic, but beautiful final scene for the fire fist warrior.

1) Roronoa Zoro

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Death might’ve been preferable to most people than what Roronoa Zoro has faced throughout the years. Even in his introductory episode, he’s on death’s doorstep. Marine Captain Morgan starved the former bounty hunter and had him tied up out in the hot sun. The plan was to execute him by firing squad, so the care for Zoro was basically non-existent while he was out in the elements.

Dracule Mihawk then slit his chest completely open just a few episodes later when the two encountered each other on the Baratie. The wound would’ve killed a lesser man. The grand finale of this man’s pain is undoubtedly him taking on all of Luffy’s pain in the Thriller Bark Arc. Bartholomew Kuma lets Zoro know that doing this could prove fatal.

However, the swordsman doesn’t hesitate. Zoro survives another brush with death, and his guts can’t be questioned. Still, is that really the positive outcome for him? Living to fight another day just means another painful arc ahead for Luffy’s first mate. Zoro doesn’t care. It’s just on to the next fight and that’s what makes him the gutsiest character in the anime. Who do you think is deserving of this title in One Piece? Let us know in the comments.