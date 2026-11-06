3 Zoro Moments That Prove He’s One Piece’s Perfect First Mate

Any pirate across the course of history would be hard-pressed to find a better first mate than Roronoa Zoro in One Piece. The former bounty-hunting swordsman turned Straw-Hat Pirate, gives his all to his captain in every conflict and that’s what makes him the most loyal first mate in piracy. The second Zoro decided to join Monkey D. Luffy’s crew, he even gave up his greatest goal in favor of serving his captain’s every wish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luffy helped Zoro escape Marine captivity, and in return, Zoro said he’d become a criminal. He then added that his goal was to become “the world’s greatest swordsman,” and he’d hold Luffy personally responsible for making him give up his dream if that happens along the way. Instead, the captain encouraged his dream all the more, saying that he’d expect nothing less as someone in service to the future King of the Pirates. Throughout the years, Luffy has held true to giving Zoro every shot at achieving his goal, and his first mate has repaid him with unmatched allegiance and selfless servitude.

3) Tries To Cut Off His Legs To Save Crew

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

An absolutely absurd situation occurs before One Piece even reaches the triple digits in episode count. Zoro, Nami and Vivi are slowly succumbing to No. 3’s horrifying wax-to-death attack, but the first mate refuses to go down without a fight, even if he can’t stand on his own two legs. Ever the crazy swordsman, he actually tries to sever his legs. Thankfully, Luffy returns in time to get them out of the mess, or Zoro might’ve accomplished it. He even jokes with Nami that he got halfway through.

An insane attempt on multiple levels. First, he’d just been dominated by the current world’s greatest swordsman in Dracule Mihawk a couple sagas ago. This move would’ve forever hampered his abilities to reach that goal and topple Mihawk, but Zoro’s dogged determination wouldn’t let his friends die for nothing. Second, even if he had gotten out of the trap, what would he have done with no legs? In an alternate universe, could he really take out the Baroque Works agents with no legs? Zoro likely believed he could or die trying. Either way, it made for an awesome scene, and one of his most selfless moments.

2) Impassioned Speech Backing Luffy’s Captainship

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Zoro takes his duty as first mate seriously and there was no better example of that than when he stood up for Luffy when his role as captain came into question. Usopp challenges Luffy to a fight for ownership of the Going Merry. Unsurprisingly, Luffy wins the fight, and Usopp leaves the crew. No one threatens to leave after Usopp’s departure, but his first mate issues a two-fold speech backing the captain and essentially demanding more from him.

He states that Luffy is the captain regardless of his Laissez-Faire attitude and stupidity. Still, Zoro demands that he hold the crew to a standard and that means not letting Usopp back into the Straw Hats without an apology. It’s a time where the Straw Hats were splintering and instead of trying to take over the crew or endorse someone else, he proves once again that he’s the voice of reason. He gives a major vote of confidence to his captain.

1) Zoro Risks Life & Takes All Of Luffy’s Damage

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This choice should come as no surprise, but this scene doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Luffy is on death’s door, and is about to be taken by Bartholomew Kuma, until Zoro comes to his rescue. With the captain incapacitated, Zoro strikes a deal with Kuma to trade his life for Luffy’s. Kuma agrees, as he can draw Luffy’s pain and fatigue out of his body and pass it to Zoro through what appears to be a bubble. However, Kuma advises the swordsman that the experience is likely to kill him.

He sends a small amount of the pain to Zoro, who convulses back and forth in extreme agony. Undeterred by the hellish experience, Zoro steps forward and presses both hands into the bubble which turns into a freeze frame scene. No one knows exactly what has become of Zoro when they wake up. Sanji is the first to find Zoro covered in blood, and asks Zoro what happened. To which Zoro simply answered that nothing happened.

This sacrifice is above and beyond the call of duty for any first mate. At this point, most people would’ve let Luffy get taken, especially after the initial taste of what the pain could do. This is the ultimate scene in what makes Zoro the perfect first mate. He’d literally risk his own life to save his captain and his captain’s dream. It’s one of the most selfless and humble act of the whole series and that’s saying a lot for a series that’s closing in on 1,200 episodes, and yet, it’s pure Zoro. What do you think? Are these the three most humble moments of Roronoa Zoro? Let us know in the comments.