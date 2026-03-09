One Piece: Straw Hat Pirates Ranked By How Important They Are

The Straw Hat Pirates are the central characters in One Piece, each with a different role and goal in the story. They decide to follow Luffy in his journey not only because of their personal reasons, but also because they believe he is the only one who can become the Pirate King. Before arriving on the Grand Line, the crew only had five members, including their Captain. However, as their journey continues, more members with their own dreams and aspirations decide to follow Luffy in his path to become the Pirate King.

Their dreams define their identity and character writing, giving the characters more depth and drawing their connection to Luffy, who helps them turn their dreams into a reality. Although Luffy can’t become the Pirate King without any of them, the story is created in such a way that all crew members play a crucial role, and it varies significantly.

9) Usopp

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Usopp is the sniper of the crew and one of Luffy’s most trusted allies. However, when it comes to close combat, he would hardly be able to win even if he gave it his all. Before joining the crew, he used to maintain Going Merry, but that job has been transferred to Franky, who not only built Thousand Sunny but also takes care of it to the best of his ability.

8) Brook

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Since the beginning of his journey, Luffy has always wanted a musician in his crew, and his dream came true when Brook joined him in the Thriller Bark Arc. Not only is Brook an excellent fighter, but his Devil Fruit powers are always useful to help the crew in a bind. However, when it comes to the overall contribution to the travels and finding the treasure, he does lag behind the others.

7) Jinbe

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Compared to the rest of the crew, Jinbe hasn’t been traveling with the crew for that long. While Luffy has always wanted the former Warlord to become his crew member, Jinbe was only able to join them in Wano. While his role as a helmsman is crucial, he hasn’t been with the crew long enough to outshine the others.

6) Roronoa Zoro

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As Luffy’s right-hand and first mate, Zoro’s role in the crew isn’t just as a swordsman but also to support Luffy in every way he can. Not only is he the first to swing into action whenever things get rough, but he is always there to push Luffy whenever he sees his captain wavering. As someone on the path to becoming the World’s Strongest Swordsman, Zoro is easily the most powerful ally Luffy has.

5) Sanji

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As one of the Wings of the Pirate King, One Piece has proven time and again why Luffy needs both Zoro and Sanji by his side. Sanji isn’t only a skilled fighter, second only to Zoro, but his culinary skills put him one rank higher than Zoro. Surviving in the sea without a chef is almost impossible, and the Straw Hat Pirates need someone who not only takes care of their meals but also puts effort into keeping them balanced with all the right nutrients.

4) Tony Tony Chopper

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Nami wouldn’t have survived the journey to Alabasta if not for Chopper, and since then, the crew’s resident doctor has saved the lives of his friends and those around him multiple times. Chopper is one of the most genius doctors in the world, and his goal is to cure every disease, which may seem difficult now, but nothing is impossible as long as he puts his mind to it.

3) Franky

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Without Franky to repair and maintain the ship, it’s basically impossible for the crew to travel around the dangerous waters. The New World is far more brutal than the first half of the Grand Line, and not just any ship can withstand such an arduous journey. Franky built the Thousand Sunny using the legendary Adam Wood, the same material used in Gol D. Roger’s ship that traveled all around the world.

2) Nami

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Nami is one of the most genius navigators in the world, and she’s responsible for guiding the ship through the treacherous seas. Not only that, but she is also responsible for managing the crew’s finances. Her role since the beginning of the series has been vital to help Luffy in the best possible way while also trying to keep his recklessness in check. Without Nami, no crew member can determine the coordinates of Laughtale, the place where the legendary treasure is hidden.

1) Nico Robin

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After the destruction of Ohara, there’s almost no one left in the world who can read the Poneglyphs as perfectly as Robin. She is the key to solving the mystery behind the Void Century as well as deciphering the Road Poneglyphs that contain information about the Laughtale’s location. Once Robin can decipher the Road Poneglyph, Nami can use her expertise to determine the coordinates. This makes the Straw Hat girls irreplaceable when it comes to guiding the crew to the last island.

