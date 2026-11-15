3 Most Memorable Dragon Ball Villain Moments After 42 Years

Usually the aura-farming is reserved for the good guys in Dragon Ball, but the franchise has produced some unforgettable villains too. The constant and overwhelming powering up to outmatch the Z Fighters gave the audience that sudden feeling of dread. Every time it felt like there was no way they’d overcome some of the sadistic monsters they came into contact with.

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They ultimately find the way to victory, but it’s not without losses and sometimes death amongst earth’s defenders. The villains stop at nothing and regularly commit heinous acts to get their points across. That’s what makes Goku and his group such a perfect foil to the enemies. The group’s pure-heartedness and care for everyone else around them is where their strength lies, and these villains below took their swings at breaking them down.

3) Broly Selects His First Victim

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Tough to top the introduction that original Broly gets in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. The build up of him constantly yelling out, “Kakarot!,” swatting Vegeta’s attacks away like a fly and ultimately transforming into the Legendary Super Saiyan, are all mind-blowing moments. Pantera’s 10’s breakdown kicks in perfectly, to pair up with him physically exploding into a larger Saiyan in the English dub, while screaming out before cackling like a maniac.

It’s an awesome scene that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Then to top it all off, Broly points at Goku and says in his gravelly voice, “You Kakarot, I choose you to the best first of my victims.” An unhinged line that he backs up quickly by dominating all the Z Fighters in the initial battle. Goku pays back the big Saiyan with a ultra-powered punch that finishes the job. Who cares that this movie is non-canon? It provided audiences with one of the best villains in the series.

2) Cell Survives Detonation Of Goku

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From relief to sheer horror in a short time, the Z Fighters got a terrible surprise when Super Perfect Cell returned to earth. Cell threatened to blow up everyone on the planet after his loss to Gohan. Goku simply Instant Transmissions himself and Cell to King Kai’s Planet to “safely-ish” detonate Cell away from earth. It looked like the move saved everyone and defeated Cell for good. Only for him to return and state that he’s even stronger through all of power he absorbed from Goku and Piccolo to become the perfect organism.

His condescending tone and cocky smirk just made him an impossible-to-beat enemy. Cell made it sound like all their efforts were futile, and he brought that fear to fruition by surviving his own detonation. Cell becomes so strong that the only way to defeat him is for Gohan to hit a Kamehameha that legitimately envelops and overwhelms his enemy. The blast initially does enough damage to defeat Cell, but just to make sure, Gohan increases the power to eviscerate every last microscopic cell of Cell.

1) Frieza Changes The Franchise’s Tone Forever

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z had already started down a darker, grittier path than its predecessor, but it really turned up a few notches in the Frieza Saga. Goku sacrifices himself to help Piccolo kill Raditz, which started off the heavy plot points, but what Frieza does is burned into so many audience member’s minds. The evil lord decided to punish Goku for making him battle with a low-class Saiyan. He picks up a defenseless Krillin, levitating him with a wave of his finger. He then clenches his fist together and blows up.

The effortlessness it took to for Frieza to do it, and in such a merciless manner, was blood curdling. Everything changed in a hurry, and even though he thought it would shake Goku’s resolve, the Saiyan went the opposite way. The sadistic move only angered Goku more and resulted in the first ever Super Saiyan transformation. Not long after that, he defeated Frieza, bringing an end to wicked ruler. Since Frieza embodies pure evil and continues to be a recurring thorn in the Z Fighters’ side, this scene had to rank No. 1 in the series. Did we get the list right? Let us know in the comments.