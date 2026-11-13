Dragon Ball Super Needs to Figure Out What’s Next for Broly

The reintroduction to Broly brought up a lot of possibilities when it comes to his future in the Dragon Ball universe, but all of that is still unknown. The Legendary Super Saiyan appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but in a cameo role. His small storyline focused on controlling his insane powers. Broly appeared to learn a lot while watching an educational fight between Vegeta and Goku. The two Saiyans were showing him how to fight without destroying the environment around him. He genuinely seemed interested in how to control his powers, but beyond that, he sat on the sidelines.

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His story stops there for the time being, however. New Broly didn’t get a fight in Super Dragon Ball Heroes even if his non-canon counterpart did. The evil Broly from Dragon Ball Z resurfaced for the first time since his movie trilogy igniting rumors about a multiverse clash. Furthermore, the introduction of Cumber could add another monster Saiyan matchup to the future. Nothing is confirmed yet, but there are a lot of directions this could go and Dragon Ball really needs to figure it out.

Broly Set To Join The Z Fighters

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Z Fighters are known for bringing former opponents into their group. Tien, Chiaotzu, Piccolo, Vegeta and Androids 17 and 18 were all added after initially fighting against Goku and his friends. Broly looks like he could follow the same path into the squad. The main focus for Broly right now is helping train and power up Vegeta and Goku, but why would they not include him in ensuing fights? He’s clearly got the highest power ceiling of any of the fighters and can adapt quicker than any fighter. His problem is simply harnessing his abilities.

Plot wise it doesn’t make much sense for one of the series’ most powerful characters to stay on the bench for too long. Not to mention, Broly is a fan favorite. The next anime entry could time skip a bit to turn him into a more finished product. It also makes sense that Broly takes the next step in his leveling because the future enemies in the series should get stronger. The franchise is always topping prior power levels to make the stakes higher, so Broly will definitely get a fight in the near future.

His future story contains a lot of what-ifs that can be explored too. His short screen time in the movie only addressed his past briefly, which was all but spent on Vampa. However, it didn’t give enough insight into his full relationship with his father. It seemed like a complex situation, especially when most of what Paragus did to him was abusive. Broly clearly cared when Paragus died, but was that a result of him being the only person in his life? Or was there a genuine father-son relationship at one point?

What Transformation Comes Next?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Regardless of canon or non-canon, the creative team behind Dragon Ball anime isn’t afraid to take an idea that works and move it into the official timeline. Since the concept of Broly was introduced more than 30 years ago, he appeared as the Legendary Super Saiyan. Broly received the same treatment in Dragon Ball Super. Then, Super Dragon Ball Heroes dropped and evil Broly decided to ascend to Super Saiyan 3 and 4.

These power-ups might seem less than considering the level that Goku and Vegeta achieved now, but as everyone learned in the Broly movie, his first Super Saiyan form proved a challenge even for Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. In what power tier could Super Saiyan 2, 3 and 4 be for Broly? Again, the potential is there for a lot of expansion. He is a moldable character due to him being stranded out of society for a long time.

The initial components of a good person and character are there. Broly is a Saiyan that shouldn’t even be alive, if King Vegeta had his way. He was spared and eventually persevered through a brutal upbringing to find a good example in Goku and Vegeta. Here’s to hoping Broly stays the course and continues to progress. Would you like to see more of Broly in Dragon Ball’s anime future? Let us know in the comments.