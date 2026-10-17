3 Coolest Aura-Farming Moments in Dragon Ball’s History

In the year 2024, the human brain finally concocted a phrase to perfectly encapsulate the pulse-pounding moments from Dragon Ball, “aura farming.” From Goku going Super Saiyan for the first time to original Broly cackling (with lightning striking in the background) as he transforms. Which was so cool it deserved to be canonized. The series is loaded with an abundance of cool scenes, and will have plenty more with the recent additions to Super Saiyan 3 and 4 club.

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But for this list, it comes down to just three. There are some criteria that went into each of these picks. First, each moment has to come from a different saga. Second, it has to showcase a different character. And last and most obvious, it’s got to be a major plot point. These moments were a little too close to call, but are some of the coolest moments in Dragon Ball‘s history.

3) Vegeta Fearlessly Sacrifices Himself

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta has so many scenes where he steals the entire show, and this wasn’t an easy choice considering he broods and drops one-liners nearly every episode. However, his selfless sacrifice in Dragon Ball Z‘s Buu saga has to take the top of the list. Goku’s reluctant friend takes a page out his fellow Saiyan’s book and gives himself up for his friends and family. Vegeta nearly loses himself in his search to become more powerful than his aforementioned rival. He even allows the evil Babidi to possess him and take on the Majin Vegeta form to try and defeat Goku.

Before he can accomplish that feat, Majin Buu returns and proves too much for the Prince of Saiyans. He finally turns from his wicked ways and decides the only way to defeat the monster is with a self-destruct move. Sporting his famous smirk, Vegeta’s internal thoughts show his development from selfish warrior to compassionate defender of the Earth, “Trunks, Bulma, I do this for you and yes even for you Kakarot.” He then lets out a roar and is absorbed by a powerful energy blast. Although the attack proves fruitless, his bloodied and beat-up look, the Majin ‘M’ and his courageous, heroic turn are iconic.

2) Broly Becomes The Legendary Super Saiyan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Both Broly transformations are the epitome of awesome, but watching the official canon version go through a thousand emotions in a matter of seconds before tearing himself and everything apart in his journey to become a Super Saiyan was too impressive to pass up. Broly is characterized throughout most of the movie as a quiet and gentle soul that contains immense power.

Despite his father Paragus’ demeaning and at-times abusive attitude towards his son, Broly cares for him. Broly battles mightily against Goku and Vegeta, raising his power level at a rapid rate. However, he appears to cap out, so Frieza decides to take matters into his own hands. He kills Paragus and tells Broly that a stray energy blast killed him. This causes Broly to literally lose his mind, making his pupils disappear and descend into an uncontrollable state. He becomes the Legendary Super Saiyan.

A level so strong that even with Goku and Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue mode they are no match for the hulking Broly. He then ragdolls Golden Frieza for minutes on end, until Goku and Vegeta fuse together into Gogeta stop his rampage. The fight is so powerful that it literally breaks reality itself. The scene gave Dragon Ball fans everything they could’ve hoped for and more.

1) Future Trunks Easily Decimates Mecha Frieza and King Cold

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Future Trunks’ introduction is the perfect bait and switch to level the show up. Goku and friends aren’t too far removed from a hellacious bout with Frieza that saw many people die. The fight took everything out of the young Saiyan just to win the first time, so audience knows Frieza is quite formidable.

Just a few episodes later, King Cold finds and rebuilds his son, literally, using cybernetics. King Cold, Frieza and a ship full soldiers go to Earth to get revenge. The look on everyone’s faces is filled with horror, knowing what it just took to defeat Frieza. But now they have to defeat him, his father, and a platoon with Goku still absent. The tension is built so well and then a mysterious, silver-haired fighter arrives and dispatches his soldiers with ease. Still, Frieza and King Cold should prove tough to defeat right? The mystery fighter ascends to a Super Saiyan and proceeds to cut through a power-up Frieza in seconds.

King Cold compliments the young Saiyan that just killed his son, and thinks he can return the favor when he asks to see the sword. He deduces that the sword is the source of Trunks’ strength. King Cold’s suspicions are proven woefully wrong. He attempts to slice into Trunks, who with no effort at all, stops the blade with his hand and walks back the emperor. Cold begs for his life, but with no expression on his face, Trunks shoots a blast through him and then incinerates him and his ship with one final shot.

The setup and payoff are so brilliant. It took more than 100 episodes to get to this point, and we all thought that power levels mattered. In one new appearance, the whole game had officially changed and gone up quite a few notches. What are your favorite aura-farming moments from the Dragon Ball franchise? Leave us some comments and let us know.