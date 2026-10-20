3 Spooky Anime You Should Watch on Hulu This October

With October nearing its end, it is the perfect time to embrace spooky elements, and Hulu, an emerging anime streaming platform, offers a variety of options to amplify the spookiness. With an abundance of series and streaming platforms to choose from, selecting what to watch has become increasingly difficult. Although Hulu is not a major anime streaming platform, it has its strengths in the industry.

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If you have a Hulu subscription this month, the best way to make use of it is to explore the spooky anime in its vast library and embrace the Halloween spirit. In particular, these three anime are perfect for capturing the Halloween vibe on Hulu this October.

3) Uzumaki

Image courtesy of Production I.G USA and Adult Swim,

Junji Ito is one of the most legendary manga artists, known for his unique approach to horror, blending cosmic elements with ideas that few others would ever consider. His latest anime adaptation of the enigmatic series Uzumaki is one of the best ways to understand what makes Junji Ito so different. The anime’s premise will take fans by surprise, as it features a town that becomes increasingly obsessed with spirals.

This cosmic spiral horror will keep you guessing what happens next. Another element that makes Uzumaki stand out is its black-and-white presentation, staying true to Junji Ito’s original vision for the manga. That said, the animation did begin to waver and failed to live up to expectations. Still, this miniseries is visually stunning and horrific, perfectly capturing the spooky vibe of the month that you can watch on Hulu.

2) The Promised Neverland

Courtesy of Shueisha

The Promised Neverland is a special entry on this list because, while it is a horror anime, it also undoubtedly features one of the best narratives in the genre. This is all thanks to its intriguing premise, which follows orphaned children being raised to be eaten by the monsters that have taken over the world. The viewers are treated to gripping suspense, and as the children discover why they are being pampered at the orphanage, they embark on a terrifying journey to escape this hellhole.

The anime’s first season perfectly captures what the shonen manga has to offer. However, the second season introduces its own narrative, completely undermining what the manga intended to convey. This is why fans should watch the first season of The Promised Neverland on Hulu this month to experience its horror elements before picking up the manga to discover what the story was always meant to deliver.

1) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Image courtesy of Bugs Film.

The genre that always delivers the best spooky vibes is none other than zombies, and Hulu also has one of the best zombie anime ever made, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. The anime’s premise is as generic as a zombie apocalypse can get. However, what makes it stand out is how its narrative feels realistic while embracing a sense of freedom. It achieves this through a protagonist who is grateful for the zombie apocalypse because it finally helps him escape the job he was stuck in.

As the apocalypse unfolds, the main character, Akira, creates a list of 100 things he wants to do before becoming a zombie. Believing that he will eventually turn into one, he decides that the things he has always wanted to do are worth pursuing before it’s too late. The anime presents the perfect “what if” scenario that many people struggle to imagine. Adapted by Bug Films, the anime also captures this concept perfectly, with colorful animation that enhances the spooky elements of its zombie scenes. This makes the anime series both horrifying and hilarious, with a vibrant style that makes it a perfect Halloween watch on Hulu this October.