7 Anime to Watch If You Were Disappointed With One-Punch Man Season 3

Season 1 of One-Punch Man remains as one of the most iconic action anime adaptations to date. Even today, the first season is remembered fondly by fans. When Season 2 released it represented a turning point for many fans of both the anime and the manga. With Season 2 having a change of animation studios and delivering a much less compelling final product, the lead up to Season 3 caused a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. Unfortunately the fears of the fans were confirmed when Season 3 released and it had the worst reception of the three seasons right out of the gate.

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With lackluster animation and a slew of other problems it seemed that many people had lost their patience with the series. Although Season 3 of One-Punch Man was a let down, there are plenty of similar shows that can scratch that itch. Whether you enjoy the parody elements, the fights, or the quirky characters, this list will have something for you.

7) Scissor Seven

Image courtesy of Sharefun Studio

Scissor Seven is a Chinese animated series available to stream on Netflix. The story follows Seven, an amnesiac hair stylist and his blue chicken friend Dai Bo. To make money the two start a low-cost assassination business where they take just about any job. Seven’s weapon of choice: a pair of hair stylist scissors that he can control at will. His skills as an assassin are subpar at best, and he often ends up just befriending his targets. Eventually, Seven gets involved in a plot much bigger than him or his small business and the memories he lost begin to slowly reveal themselves.

Unlike One-Punch Man, this is not a series where the main character walks away from every encounter unscathed. Rather the entertainment factor lies in the goofy fights and quirky characters. Each of the characters are hilarious in a different way so there will be someone for every viewer. There is some self awareness and occasional fourth wall breaking in the show as well. If you love shows with quirky casts of characters like One-Punch Man then you will love this charming, bingeable series.

6) KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

IMage Courtesy of Studio Deen

After Kazuma Satou dies in an embarrassing manner he is faced with an arrogant goddess named Aqua that tells him he can reincarnate into a fantasy world with one item of his choosing if he wishes. To punish her for her disrespect, Kazuma chooses to take her with him to the fantasy world and together (with a couple of other eccentric companions) they try to defeat the demon king of the world. What ensues are some of the most hilarious moments you can find in an anime that plays with the tropes of a traditional isekai.

While One-Punch Man is largely a parody of Shonen and action anime tropes, KonoSuba is a parody of isekai tropes. If you enjoy the self-aware parody elements of One-Punch Man, then you will find a lot of enjoyment in Konosuba. Particularly so if you have already watched a few isekai anime. Whether you love it or hate it, the isekai genre has had countless entries in the past several years and this is the perfect show to have fun with some of the tropes that have become commonplace. Kazuma himself is from Japan so he is very aware of how fantasy isekai tropes go and can’t help but comment when he experiences them firsthand.

5) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

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The Disastrous Life of Saiki K follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student that was born with incredible powers such as telepathy, telekinesis, and teleportation. Although Saiki is incredibly powerful he only wants to live a quiet life away from the attention that his powers bring. His attempts to avoid attention and his excuses to not use his powers lead to some pretty ridiculous situations both in school and out.

Saiki K. is a parody anime through and through. Not only are there direct references to other Shonen anime and tropes in the show (akin to something like Gintama), but it in turn thrives off the existence of these tropes. Saiki is a near-omnipotent being, but the show makes you forget this sometimes with how fruitless his efforts to not use his powers can sometimes be. Despite Saiki’s best efforts his classmates continue to grow closer to him and, in turn, create hilarious moments for the viewers.

4) Sakamoto Days

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Taro Sakamoto was once the world’s greatest hitman until he met the love of his life and settled down with her. The physique and demeanor he had as an assassin has all but vanished, and he now lives with his wife and daughter at the convenience store they own. In accordance with his wife’s wishes, Sakamoto has sworn off all killing. But when assassins begin coming after him, he is forced to employ his hitman skills once again.

The series has ridiculous fight scenes just like One-Punch Man as Sakamoto and his allies take on different enemies. You can never quite guess how a fight will play out because Sakamoto’s abilities are only revealed to the audience in small pieces at a time. Sakamoto also is careful not to actually kill his opponents, so the methods he takes to circumvent this can be truly hilarious. Sakamoto himself appears very plain looking much like Saitama, but he is still a dangerous force of nature that not even the greatest assassins to date can compete with.

3) Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

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Another entry that can be put into the isekai parody genre is Cautious Hero. As its title suggests, this story features an impossibly cautious hero named Seta Ryuuguuin that gets summoned into another world by incompetent goddess Ristarte to save the human world. The goddess thinks that Seta seems promising as a hero at first, but it quickly becomes clear that he approaches every situation and enemy encounter with the utmost caution and prep time. He refuses to fight even low level slimes until he has put in the time to train himself and is capable of obliterating them in one shot.

Cautious Hero has the overpowered trope that fans of One-Punch Man will love along with plenty of comedy. Seta is so methodical with the way he approaches the fantasy world to the point that he gets called out by other characters for acting strange. If you liked the quirky yet strong characters of One-Punch Man, or you’re a fan of RPG mechanics in shows, then this is the show for you.

2) The Daily Life of The Immortal King

image courtesy of Haoliners Animation League

Adapted from a Chinese webnovel, this series follows high school student Wang Ling. Wang Ling possesses god-like abilities, but his parents have been suppressing his power with a special talisman so that he can live a normal high school life. Even with his power suppressed, however, Wang Ling passes the first magical exam in school by defeating an ancient demon multiple times over. He struggles to keep a low profile in school and his struggles are only worsened when threats to the school begin appearing.

The series shares some things with Saiki K and Sakamoto Days in how Wang Ling has to use his powers without alerting others. There are a lot of comedic situations that he and his friends find themselves in. Wang Ling is an overpowered protagonist to be sure yet he tries to keep things lowkey despite escalating circumstances that threaten to reveal his true power. If you enjoy the unassumingness of overpowered characters like Saitama, this show will be a great watch.

1) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

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Mashle: Magic and Muscles is probably the closest thing you will find to One-Punch Man currently. Although the world of Mashle has a bit more of a Harry Potter vibe, the similarities to One-Punch Man are clear from the first episode. You have a plainly drawn and largely unbothered protagonist that also possesses incredible physical strength. The main character Mashe Burnedead was born without magic in a world where magic is commonplace. At first the mages of the world think that Mashe will be helpless against them in a battle since he can’t use magic but Mashe makes up for this with his incredible physical strength and pure ignorance of magic and its rules.

This show features all the things that fans of One-Punch Man will love. Each of the characters is unique and quirky to a ridiculous level. Characters surrounding Mashe have to justify his physical feats and struggle to explain just how he excels when he doesn’t appear to use magic. This is the definitive show to check out for those who enjoy One-Punch Man.

Were you disappointed by One-Punch Man? Which shows would you recommend to a bummed out One-Punch Man fan instead? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!