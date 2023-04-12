Tired of Harry Potter? Mashle Should Be Your Next Magical Obsession

When it comes to all things magic, Harry Potter has had a monopoly on the genre. The Wizarding World made its debut well over a decade ago, and Hogwarts still enchants new fans to this day. Of course, old fans aren't scared to revisit the series, but recent controversies involving the Wizarding World has dimmed its magic for some. And if you are one of those people, well – you might find a new obsession in Mashle.

This season, Mashle: Magic and Muscles made its grand debut, and the anime fandom is loving the adventure comedy. Adapted by A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online, Fairy Tail), Mashle explores a different world of magic compared to the one built in Harry Potter. However, both series share a love of exploration, and Mash Burnedead will endear anyone who has a soft spot for Hogwarts' heroes.

After all, the hero may seem dull from the outside, but his heart is almost comically large. Mash grew up in a world where he was looked down upon because of his lacking magical abilities. Society was ready to throw Mash away without a second thought, but our hero was not about to let that crush him. Instead, Mash creates his own form of 'muscles magic' that allows him to take on skilled wizards at Easton Magic Academy. After all, Mash is determined to flip society on its head by becoming a Divine Visionary, and he makes friends along the way who foster that goal.

And of course, there are plenty of villains and rivals. We may not have Quidditch here, but Mashle has just about everything else a Harry Potter fan could ask for. Plus, Hajime Komoto's series is downright hilarious. It plays as a fantasy adventure most of the time, but its quick humor cannot be missed. Mashle doesn't mind riffing off series like Harry Potter, and its trope subversions are absolutely delightful. The manga doesn't pretend to be as deep as anything Harry Potter does, but Mashle does have heart hiding underneath its side quests. So if you ever wondered what One-Punch Man x Harry Potter would look like, this anime answers that question!

Currently, Mashle is one episode deep, and you can stream the anime over on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Komoto's series is ongoing in Weekly Shonen Jump, so you can read copies through Viz Media. For more info on the magical series, feel free to read up on its official synopsis below:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic! But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

Have you gotten the chance to check out Mashle yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.