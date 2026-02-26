7 Anime You Can Binge While Barely Paying Attention

With so many anime series and feature-length films coming out these days, it can sometimes be quite the task to make sure that you’re up to date on all of them. However, if you’re looking for shows that you can “shut your brain off” for and/or watch in the background, there are some major properties out there that fit the bill. While some series like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Steins; Gate, and Pluto demand your attention, some flashier anime can be enjoyed without devoting the entirety of your brain power to taking in their respective worlds. Luckily, we’ve assembled a worthwhile list of shows that meet this criterion.

7.) One-Punch Man

madhouse

Specifically, we are referring to One-Punch Man’s first season, which can be watched independently of its two follow-ups. The introduction of Saitama was brought to glorious life by Studio Madhouse, which weaved an anime adaptation that had visuals and battle scenes that were some of the flashiest in the medium. On top of the stunning imagery, One-Punch Man as a series doesn’t rely on overly complicated storytelling, as Saitama attempts to find a worthy opponent while fighting terrifying threats. The beloved anime series is like a shot of adrenaline, but it doesn’t require you to devote one hundred percent of your attention to its superhero shenanigans.

6.) Samurai Champloo

Manglobe

Samurai Champloo has its fair share of brutal samurai battles, but the story of Fuu, Mugen, and Jin works well as an atmospheric adventure that you can vibe to rather than spend the totality of your brain power on. Blending stellar animation with a killer soundtrack, the 2004 anime from director Shinichiro Watanabe of Cowboy Bebop fame has become a legendary franchise even with just one season to its name. While the series does have an overarching story of revenge, each episode is almost a self-contained story that feels like a “spaghetti western,” presenting an interesting concept that is far more vibes-based than many other anime entries.

5.) Delicious in Dungeon

Image Courtesy of Studio Trigger

Studio TRIGGER has become a force of nature in the anime world thanks to its energetic visuals in series like Kill la Kill and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but Delicious in Dungeon takes things up a notch. The story of Laios and his fellow dungeon crawlers cooking up dishes as they try to save the armored warrior’s sister is a light watch, with the animation portraying dishes in a way that is quite mouth-watering. The dangers of the dungeon can be intriguing, but the themed-series doesn’t require introspective thoughts, and sometimes, that can be a good thing within the anime realm.

4.) Mob Psycho 100

Studio BONES

Mob’s story can be both sad and life-affirming when it wants to, but its dynamic psychic battles don’t require you to drain your mind bank while watching it. Considering Mob Psycho 100 is also created by the artist who forged Saitama’s story in One-Punch Man, it should be no surprise that it would have the same style of aesthetic to its story. With thirty-seven episodes of Mob’s story in total, you can easily drop into any of the installments to witness stellar animation from Studio BONES, while chuckling at the hilarious exploits of its young psychic protagonist.

3.) Overlord

Courtesy of Madhouse

There are some mind-bending isekai series out in the wild these days, with entries like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- presenting their characters with some challenges that can fall in a moral grey area. When it comes to an anime that falls within the definition of power fantasy, Overlord fits the bill as its protagonist, Ainz Ooal Gown, makes up for introspection with power. The Studio Madhouse series has spawned several seasons and feature-length films, as the former RPG player turned evil sorcerer attempts to find purpose within the new world he lives in. Overlord has amazing animation when it comes to both its world and battles, but it’s a series that doesn’t feel like it demands your entire attention to enjoy it.

2.) Afro Samurai

Studio Gonzo

Much like Samurai Champloo, Afro Samurai is a series that has an aesthetic that makes every image feel like a work of art. Originally made by Studio Gonzo with five episodes to its name, the Crunchyroll-licensed series focuses on its titular character as he looks to score the “number one headband” and become the world’s greatest swordsman. The mini-series also created a sequel series in Afro Samurai: Resurrection, with both outputs creating a lush, vibrant world whose colors are only matched by the violence erupting from every confrontation. Afro Samurai might not be as thought-provoking as many anime adaptations, but it’s a fun watch all the same.

1.) Gurren Lagann

gainax

Gurren Lagann is beloved for countless reasons, as the twenty-seven-episode series merges high-octane action with stellar animation. Simon, Kamina, and Yoko’s story might not hold much in common with Neon Genesis Evangelion and its mind-bending tale, but it’s as enjoyable, if not moreso. Gurren Lagann’s animation and battles can be enjoyed without diving deep into its story, which is the perfect recipe for more of a “turn off your brain” affair. There’s plenty to get out of this mech series, whether you’re paying attention or otherwise, which is why many anime fans considered it ot be anime royalty.

