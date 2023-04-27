The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Will Soon Launch First Preview

Are you ready to see the world of Middle Earth like never before? If so, you should be keeping tabs on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The movie promises to act as a prequel to the live-action films we all know and love. Announced a couple of years back, the team behind The War of the Rohirrim has kept its head down at work, but it seems we will get a first look at the movie soon.

And how do we know that? Well, the group behind the Annecy Film Festival just confirmed as much. Warner Bros. Discovery will bring its animated slate to the event, and it is there The War of the Rohirrim will share its first preview.

Currently, there is no date for the preview set, but Warner Bros. Discovery did confirm the movie will appear at Annecy Festival along with a Rick and Morty panel. The 2023 international festival is slated to being on June 11th this year and run through June 17th. The event will highlight animated content from across the globe, and The Lord of the Rings will partake with its very first anime.

If you are not familiar with The War of the Rohirrim, you should know the project has been in development since June 2021 at minimum. The project has brought in Kenji Kamiyama to act as a director while writers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou do the script. New Line Cinema is producing the project with Sola Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. And at present, the film is slated to debut on April 12th, 2024.

As for its story, The Lord of the Rings prequel is set over 180 years before the events of The Two Towers. The War of the Rohirrim will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, the heralded King of Rohan who defended humanity against the army of Dunlendings. The King went down in history because of their stronghold Helm's Deep, and Brian Cox has been cast to voice the legendary characters. Other actors have also been added to the cast including Miranda Otto, Luke Pasqualino, Gaia Wise, and more.

If you are not up to date on all things Lord of the Rings, you can always binge its live-action films through HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Recently, Amazon Studios released its own live-action

What do you hope to see from this Lord of the Rings movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.