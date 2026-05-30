27 Years Later, Classic Fantasy Film Is Coming to Theaters

For several decades, the Shonen demographic has dominated the anime and manga industry. Whether it’s action, horror, sports, or comedy, a majority of the known series fall under the same category. However, there’s a whole realm of series beyond that, and it was specifically towards young girls. The 1990s are often termed the golden age of Shonen, but the Shojo demographic also thrived during the era. Countless manga and anime were released that are loved even to this day. Among all the acclaimed shows, the fantasy series Revolutionary Girl Utena is a pioneer of the Shojo demographic with its psychological depth, exploring themes like gender roles and personal identity.

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The original manga, written and illustrated by Chiho Saito, is one of the most acclaimed fantasies of all time. While Be-papas co-authored the original manga, the writer didn’t contribute to the sequel series released in 2017. Over the years, Revolutionary Girl Utena has become known as a classic fantasy series, including the 1999 film Adolescence of Utena. Thanks to GKIDS, fans in North America will be able to experience this iconic film on June 21st and 22nd. The film originally premiered in the US on June 30, 2000, at Anime Expo. It later saw its official North American video and DVD release on October 23, 2001. It’s the first time in 27 years since the film’s release that it’s getting a theatrical release in North America. GKIDS also shared a new trailer hyping up the film revival. The film will only be in the theaters for two days, and the tickets are already available for sale, so don’t forget to check the schedule at your nearest theaters.

What Is Adolescence of Utena About?

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The series is often known as the darker, more mature cousin of Sailor Moon, although it’s famous for blending the Girls’ Love genre with gorgeous fantasy. The story centers around Utena Tenjou, a young girl who dreams of becoming a prince and finds herself in a surreal world of duels, roses, and cryptic mysteries. The 1999 film is an alternate extension of the main story directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara and written by Yōji Enokido. A manga adaptation was also released by the original creator.

While the manga isn’t a one-on-one adaptation of the film, it still incorporates the major plot points. The film is the final entry of the franchise and draws heavily from the plot elements and characterization of the original story. The film follows Utena, a mysterious transfer student at Ohtori Academy, who stands out among her peers. While she has the attention of everyone at the Academy, Utena’s eyes are fixed on her childhood friend, Touga Kiryuu.

Touga is the only one who knows about Utena’s past. She also possesses the knowledge of the Mark of the Rose, a set of unique rings. While Utena is drawn into a duel for the hand of the Rose Bride, Himemiya Anthy, the secret behind Touga comes to light.

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