37 Years Later, Studio Ghibli’s Beloved Classic Gets an Official New Sequel

Ever since its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has climbed its way to becoming the most iconic studio in Japanese history. The films produced under the banner are famous for their beautifully crafted animated films, rich storytelling, deep emotional impact, and more. Despite that, the studio didn’t gain a solid footing from the beginning. Instead, its fame grew steadily, becoming prominent in the late 1980s and 1990s, with Princess Mononoke (1997) securing the studio’s financial viability through its exceptional storytelling. Thanks to the studio’s popularity, fans are always awaiting updates on new releases and even theatrical re-releases.

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Additionally, while not a blockbuster hit, Kiki’s Delivery Service, which was originally released in 1989, gained recognition over the years around the globe. 2026 is turning out to be an exciting year for Kiki’s Delivery Service fans since the film made its IMAX debut in North America this March and became a major hit. Additionally, Japan is again holding a limited-time screening across the nation. Not only that, but the official website of Penguin Random House confirmed the first-ever English translation of the sequel novel. The film was based on the award-winning author Eiko Kadono’s 1985 novel of the same name. Later in 1993, Kadono released a sequel novel, Kiki and the New Magic. The book will be released in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook versions on August 26th, 2026.

What Is Kiki’s Delivery Service About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

This stunning fantasy film follows the journey of a young witch named Kiki who embarks on a new journey with her cat. It’s a tradition for young witches to leave their homes on the night of a full moon and venture into the world to learn more about their abilities. Kiki has been looking forward to a new journey in her life, but living on her own and finding a place she belongs in an unfamiliar town is a lot more difficult than she realized. As the film continues, she struggles with confidence and often stumbles along the way before she fully accepts what makes her truly special.

The sequel follows her life a year after the film’s ending as she starts a new life and has become quite a celebrity thanks to her feats. However, despite her newfound powers and fame, her challenges only continue to get more difficult as she has to face increasingly perilous tasks. Kiki once again questions her purpose and tries her best to find the courage she needs to explore a new kind of magic.

What’s Next For Studio Ghibli This Year?

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Although Hayao Miyazaki began working on a new film ever since The Boy and the Heron was released in 2023, the studio has yet to share any details on his upcoming project. While the studio hasn’t confirmed any new anime film for 2026, fans can still look forward to the annual Studio Ghibli Fest in North America, which will commence in July and continue until October.

GKIDS will continue the collaboration with IMAX and release more Ghibli titles in the format, even after re-releasing Kiki’s Delivery Service. The IMAX versions of the beloved films will be overseen by Ghibli’s renowned animator Atsushi Okui. For several decades, he has been involved in several classic Studio Ghibli films as a cinematographer and director of photography, including Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy and the Heron, and many more.

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