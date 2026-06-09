37 Years Later, One of The Greatest Manga of All Time Returns With an Exciting Surprise

For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are intense battle action. A majority of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Seinen anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1980s and 1990s were not only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Seinen thrived during the era. Among the several incredible stories, Hitoshi Iwaaki’s 1989 manga, Parasyte, claimed its spot as one of the most acclaimed series of all time.

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It’s Iwaaki’s most renowned work so far, and its popularity only increased after it received an anime adaptation in 2014. However, while most global fans are most familiar with the creator because of Parasyte, not many knew about his underrated historical manga, Historie, until recently. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 2003. An anime adaptation by LINDENFILMS was announced in January this year, and the latest update unveils the release window and more updates. According to Anime News Network, the latest issue of the Afternoon magazine confirmed that the anime will premiere in January 2027. Additionally, Nobunaga Shimazaki, the voice behind Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim, will play the role of Eumenes in Historie. The anime also revealed more cast members in a new promo video.

What Is Parasyte About?

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Many series question humanity and what it means to be human, but few do it as beautifully yet heartbreakingly as Parasyte: The Maxim. The story is about an ordinary teenage boy who lost his humanity without even knowing what was missing from him. The journey begins with his life-changing incident and then continues to showcase the struggles he went through to reclaim what he had lost.

Shinichi Izumi, a seventeen-year-old high school student, falls victim to the worldwide alien invasion, where worm-like alien parasites take over human bodies and live among them. Since Shinichi was wearing headphones, the alien ended up infecting his right hand, and the two somehow learned to coexist. However, while Shinichi’s alien doesn’t crave mindless destruction, the same can’t be said about the others. Left with no other choice, Shinichi must confront the threats in front of him and find a way to save humanity.

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