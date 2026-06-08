Attack on Titan Confirms an Exciting Project With a New Trailer

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises of all time. The manga, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, released its anime adaptation in 2013 and reached new heights of popularity. WIT Studio produced the first three seasons of the anime before giving up on the series since it couldn’t meet the tight deadline after the manga’s finale. While the previous adaptation was already a fan-favorite, the series was praised even more after Studio MAPPA released the final season. MAPPA covered all the events that took place after the four-year timeskip and did justice to the incredible series with its impressive animation.

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While the main story has long since ended, Attack on Titan often returns with theatrical releases, new merchandise, collaborations, and all kinds of exciting projects for fans. The series has just confirmed a new video game, and the official YouTube channel of Koei Tecmo America shared a 90-second trailer to hype up the release. While the game has already had major updates for now, the official website confirms new information on July 1st, 2026.

Attack on Titan‘s Latest Game Will Share New Information in July

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The game is developed by Koei Tecmo America and Omega Force. It was originally released worldwide in 2016 and returned with a sequel in 2018. The game follows canon events from the original manga, and it will be the first release since the ending, so we can expect it to adapt the entire story. The third installment has finally been confirmed, and the official website of Koei Temco reveals it will be available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, XBOX Series X|S, and Steam.

Additionally, the video game will be available in Japanese with multiple text languages such as Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. The new information next month might reveal the release date and further details.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The anime will drop a major update on June 19th, 2026, since it’s going to be part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration. The official X handle of the series confirmed that director Hayashi Yūichirō and Yui Ishikawa, the voice behind Mikasa Ackerman, will take the stage during the event.

The official YouTube channel of MAPPA will be streaming a discussion with the two regarding the anime’s production stages. While the anime doesn’t confirm a major return announcement, the discussion is sure to give exciting new insights into the behind-the-scenes. This announcement event is part of MAPPA’s 15th anniversary celebration, which was announced in March this year.

Launched in 2011, the animation studio has risen through the ranks thanks to several major projects, such as Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and of course, Attack on Titan. Along with AOT, the studio also promises to drop several exciting updates on upcoming and ongoing projects during the anniversary celebration. Furthermore, MAPPA will also hold an exhibition in several cities across Japan after the upcoming event.

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