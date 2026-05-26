Anime

Legendary 1980s Creator’s Upcoming Anime Unveils New Updates Ahead of Premiere

By

Comments  

For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Shojo anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen,

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tagged:
,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

Next Article

Most Viewed