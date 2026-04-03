4 Years Later, Netflix Will Finally Stream One of The Biggest Spy Action of All Time

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here, and Netflix has revealed a new list of series coming to the platform. 2026 is turning out to be one of the most exciting years for anime fans with the release of Netflix’s gems, such as Cosmic Princess Kaguya and Love Through a Prism. Additionally, the platform also revived Shonen Jump‘s classic series Gintama, and more acclaimed shows will continue to be added. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases the entire season lineup in the first month of each quarter, Netflix brings series every month, which includes originals and even older anime. While it doesn’t include dozens of series like Crunchyroll every season, each one of them is unique and intriguing to cater to fans across the globe.

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Now that April is finally here, the platform has already begun streaming Dorohedoro Season 2 and is all set to debut more beloved shows of the season. While several anime were already confirmed to be added to the platform in April, the official X handle of Netflix Anime shares a new list of eight series that will be added in April and May 2026. While the exact release dates of all these series haven’t been confirmed yet, What’s on Netflix revealed that Spy x Family will be making its debut on Netflix on April 4th, 2026. So far, it’s unknown how many seasons will be added to the platform, but Netflix will eventually release all three seasons.

Spy x Family’s Anime Still Hasn’t Confirmed Season 4

Image Courtesy of Cloverworks/WIT Studio

It’s been several months since the latest season reached its conclusion, but the anime hasn’t confirmed a Season 4. The third season brings a new set of challenges for the Forger family as they continue their attempts to stop a war from happening between Ostania and Westalis. They also have to keep their true identities hidden from one another, even when they support each other from the shadows. The latest season ended with the Wheeler Arc, leaving the Term Finals Arc to be adapted in the upcoming season.

Usually, for a popular Shonen Jump+ series such as Spy x Family, a sequel season announcement would be made as soon as the latest season broadcasts its final episode. However, instead of confirming a Season 4, the official X handle of the anime shared details on a special event that will be held on November 8th, 2026. The event is titled Extra Mission II, and it will welcome the voice actors of the series, where they will talk about their behind-the-scenes experience.

While there is a possibility that the fourth season will be announced during the event, nothing has been officially confirmed. There’s no doubt the anime will eventually get a Season 4 since it’s incredibly popular, but this delay can only mean fans will have to wait for much longer for the story’s continuation. The anime is also streaming on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Prime Video.

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