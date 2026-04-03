Dandadan’s Latest Release Is Finally Available For Fans

The anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan, ended its Season 2 in December last year. The anime has long captured viewers’ hearts with its eccentric story, lovable characters, and breathtaking animation. The impressive adaptation by Science SARU is widely praised as one of the best in recent times, not only for its animation style but also for its pacing, voice acting, OSTs, and the way it perfectly translates the manga’s emotions into a new medium. No doubt Season 3 is going to be even more exciting with another set of impressive episodes. The third season will be out in 2027, but it’s going to be worth the wait since the anime is adapting the manga’s best arc so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans await the upcoming season, the official website of Crunchyroll confirmed a special collector’s edition of Season 2’s Blu-ray is available for pre-order. It will contain all 12 episodes of the latest season with a 76-page production booklet and three exclusive multi-character. It’s available in English and Japanese with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, and Spanish. Additionally, it will also include bonus features, including audio commentaries, behind-the-scenes with the director, and more. Fans can pre-order in the Crunchyroll store, and the expected release date is June 20th, 2026.

Dandadan Season 3 Will Include The Best Arc in The Anime So Far

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The second season ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered after the introduction of a mysterious character. Compared to the previous seasons, Season 3 is going to be far more intense and action-packed, with a lot of exciting plot twists. The latest season ends with Chapter 71, leaving two more chapters of the Kaiju Arc to still be adapted in Season 3 before the story commences the thrilling Space Globalists Arc.

The arc has been heavily foreshadowed ever since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2. As the longest arc in the manga spanning across 47 chapters, it might be difficult for Season 3 to adapt everything within only 12 episodes. The anime’s return will also reveal all the burning questions about the mysterious girl in the kaiju costume and her role in the overall story. Not only that, but the villains are already preparing their next course of action, which will force Momo and her friends to face the biggest threat of their lives.

The villains in Season 3 will be nothing like what the group has ever faced before, and they will become painfully aware of their inexperience as they are unable to fight in the face of such a terrifying force. While you wait for the anime’s new season, you can catch up with the series on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the series has released 18 translated volumes so far, and you can find the links to buy them on the official website of Viz Media, where all the chapters are available to read as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





