A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 is Coming to Crunchyroll

Following the successful return of A Certain Magical Index and debut of A Certain Scientific Accelerator, A Certain Scientific Railgun will be making its grand return after a several year wait as part of the Winter 2020 anime season. It’ll pick up right where the second season left off with a whole new slate of episodes, and like the other series in the franchise, Crunchyroll has recently announced that they have acquired the license for an English language release alongside the third season’s run in Japan. To celebrate, there’s also an official trailer too. You can check it out in the video above!

A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3, officially titled as A Certain Scientific Railgun T, has been confirmed to release on January 10th but Crunchyroll currently does not have a set time as to when it goes live. But when it does, fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East will be able to check it out.

Tatsuyuki Nagai will be returning to direct the new season for J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing series composition, Kentaro Izumi will serve as art director, and Jin Aketagawa will be sound director. Confirmed cast additions for the third season currently include the returning Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho.

Crunchyroll also shared the official synopsis for the new season, and it confirms that it will be set during the events of A Certain Magical Index‘s second season’s Daihasei Festival arc. It reads as such, “An enormous city with a population of 2.3 million spreads out over western Tokyo. In this metropolis, known as “Academy City” due to roughly 80% of the population being students, the development of supernatural abilities—anomalous phenomena which turn the world’s natural laws on their ear—was taking place.

Students who underwent the unique curriculum and attained esper abilities were subjected to a System Scan, a physical examination which scored them into one of six rankings, from the powerless Level 0 to the super-powered Level 5. There are seven individuals who are considered to have reached this pinnacle super-powered level.

One of them is Mikoto Misaka. Nicknamed “Railgun” thanks to her status as the highest-ranked user of “Electromaster,” the ability to freely control electricity, Mikoto is a 14-year-old who attends the prestigious all-girl Tokiwadai Middle School. One of her underclassmen is Kuroko Shirai, a member of the disciplinary organization Judgment. Kazari Uiharu is her colleague, who aspires to be a proper lady, and the urban-legend-loving Ruiko Saten is their friend.

The Daihasei Festival, an event held once a year, loomed large over the peaceful, run-of-the-mill, ever-so-slightly unusual daily life enjoyed by the girls. It was an athletic festival held over the span of seven days, which pitted esper schools against each other in fierce competition. A portion of Academy City was opened up to the public for the duration of the festival, and everyone was in high spirits during the lead-up to the event, which would be telecast for the whole world to see. But they were completely unaware of what was in motion behind the city’s festive scenes…”