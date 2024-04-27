Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary Netflix Release Date Announced

Studio Ponoc and Netflix have kicked off a deal to showcase some of the anime studio's newest movies, and a Netflix streaming date has been set for their next major project, The Imaginary! Studio Ponoc and Netflix previously announced they have entered a new multi-film, multi-year deal where the streaming service will be the official release platform for the anime movies outside of Japan, and the first major project of this deal will be streaming later this year. The Imaginary first hit theaters in Japan earlier this January, so fans in other territories have been waiting for their chance to see it in action.

The Imaginary first released across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and is even preparing to hit Blu-ray and DVD shelves overseas this Spring. But thankfully it's not going to be that much longer before the new film hits Netflix as Variety reports that The Imaginary will begin streaming with Netflix starting on July 5th (as it prepares to be entered in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival competition) with plans to also release it for an Academy Award qualifying run in theaters later this year.

(Photo: Studio Ponoc)

What Is The Imaginary?

Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose (who previously directed Studio Ponoc's first film, Mary and the Witch's Flower) with Yoshiaki Nishimura as producer, The Imaginary will be streaming with Netflix beginning on July 5th. Adapting A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel, The Imaginary's main voice cast includes the likes of Kokoro Terada as Rudger, Rio Suzuki as Amanda, Sakura Ando as Lizzie, Riisa Naka as Emily, Takayuki Yamada as Jinzan, Atsuko Takahata as Downbeat Grandma, Issey Ogata as Mr. Bunting. An English dubbed release of the film has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, however.

As for what to expect from The Imaginary's story, Studio Ponoc teases the film as such, "The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it."

This is only one of the studios now teaming up with Netflix to showcase various movies, so now's the time to check it all out and see what's available.