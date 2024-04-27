The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer, Poster

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 is now revving up for the anime's next major arc, and has dropped the first trailer and poster for what's coming in the Steeplechase Arc! The Irregular at Magic High School is one of the major franchises that returned for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with the new season is slated to adapt some major arcs from the original light novels. With the third season now a few episodes in, it's time to kick in the next major arc for the season with the promise of major action.

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 will be activating the Steeplechase Arc of the anime with Episode 5 airing next, and will be running for a few episodes. Like many of the arcs seen before, this next arc will introduce a new wave of foes and even more complications for the future. To get the first look of this next arc in action, you can check out the trailer for The Irregular at Magic High School: Steeplechase Arc in the video above, and new poster for the arc below.

How to Watch The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

The Irregular at Magic High School: Steeplechase Arc will begin with Episode 5 of the anime airing on Friday, May 3rd. It will be introducing a new ending theme titled "Snow Noir" as performed by Sangatsu no Phantasia. Jimmy Stone returned to directing the new season for returning production studio 8-Bit with Taku Iwasaki returning to compose the music. The core returning cast returned as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Yuichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba, Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai, Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba, Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime now that it's working its way through Season 3, you can find The Irregular at Magic High School now streaming with Crunchyroll. Both the first two seasons of the TV anime and Reminiscence Arc movie are streaming along with the Miyuki focused spin-off anime, The Honor Student at Magic High School. They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."