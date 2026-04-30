A New Live-Action Adaptation of a Classic Anime is Coming This Summer

Live-action anime adaptations have gained more traction in recent years thanks to a steady stream of successes in the medium. One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and several other series have translated the anime events of their respective series to gain notoriety, and this summer, another classic franchise will return to the “real world.” While the new live-action adaptation won’t be brought to life by Netflix, which has been the case for many recent live-action entries, anime fans will have the opportunity to revisit a classic high school story that has become legendary in the anime world with a fresh coat of paint.

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GTO, aka Grand Teacher Onizuka, has long been a comedy anime that sees its titular character leaving behind a rough, outlaw-ish life to help mold a new generation of students. Surprisingly enough, GTO has had a steady stream of live-action adaptations over its history, since the manga was first introduced in 1997 from creator Tooru Fujisawa. Most recently in 2024, a special drama titled “GTO Revival” was released that once again dove into this hilarious world. While the upcoming series will be a new one for the franchise, it is planning to bring back the actor who most recently played Onizuka, Takashi Sorimachi, to the role. The series will premiere in July 20th on Fuji TV in Japan, bringing back the classic franchise in a brand new light.

GTO Returns

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In a recent interview with the series star Takashi Sorimachi, the actor discussed returning to the role and how he is hoping to play the part closer to the source material than his 2024 iteration, “When the one-off drama “GTO Revival” aired two years ago, I felt it was a very interesting work, but I also thought that a serial drama could offer a different approach. I felt that I could play a “stay-at-home Onizuka” that is closer to the 1998 version of Eikichi Onizuka, with my current self. A 50-year-old Eikichi Onizuka is a character not depicted in the original manga. That’s why I think it will be a “new challenge” in terms of how he perceives the present era and what kind of message he conveys to his students. I want to create a work that will meet the expectations of those who watched “GTO” back then (in 1998).”

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the original series, we have good news for you. The anime that was first released in 1999 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. In a twist that many other anime franchises never experienced, Grand Teacher Onizuka actually created a live-action adaptation of its manga before the arrival of the anime series, proving that GTO has been a property that has managed to conquer quite a few media in its time. While a North American release has yet to be confirmed for the live-action adaptation dropping this summer, never say never.

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Via Comic Natalie