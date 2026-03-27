Live-Action Anime Adaptation Announces Surprise Sequel

Live-action anime adaptations were once considered “kryptonite” for many of the anime fans worldwide in the past. With controversial entries such as Dragon Ball Evolution, Ghost in the Shell, and Cowboy Bebop having many believe that it was impossible to translate anime into the live-action medium, the tide has been turning on this line of thought. Television series like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender have created adaptations that many believe are true to their source material, and an unexpected live-action sequel film is preparing to revive a classic franchise. Prepare yourselves, City Hunter fans, because Netflix is returning to this action-packed world.

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City Hunter 2 was announced by Netflix earlier this week as the streaming service confirmed that the live-action sequel would arrive on its platform in 2027. The 2024 film was based on the classic anime franchise, which was first released as a manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1985. The latest live-action entry isn’t the first time that Ryo Saeba was depicted in live action, as there have been several different films and TV series that have recreated City Hunter. The sequel will bring back the first film’s leading man, Ryohei Suzukei, to portray Ryo Saeba with Misato Morita returning as Ryo’s partner, Kaori Makimura. Fumiko Kimura is also set to return as detective Saeko Nogami, and director Keiichiro Shiraki will return to the director’s chair for part two.

City Hunter Hunts The City Once Again

Netflix

Excited for the announcement, City Hunter star Ryohei Suzukei discussed the sequel announcement while also hyping fans up for Part 2, “It’s thanks to everyone who loved and supported the previous film that we are able to bring you this new installment. I’m truly grateful. Once again, we are entrusted with Tsukasa Hojo’s beloved original work, as well as the story cherished by fans around the world. With that responsibility in mind, I am approaching the filming with a strong sense of tension and determination. The previous film depicted the origin story between Ryo and Kaori. In this sequel, we’re delivering what you might call the most quintessential version of City Hunter yet.”

The original City Hunter series spawned several different anime adaptations, both on the small and silver screens. Most recently, 2023’s City Hunter: Angel Dust was the last time we witnessed Ryo’s antics in the anime medium, recreating the events of the manga’s final arc. Ever since, Sunrise has not confirmed if the action crime drama will return to the anime world, though it’s clear that the classic franchise has found new life via the live-action film series. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for City Hunter 2, 2027 will be a good year for the live-action anime adaptation medium based on the arrival of this sequel alone. If you didn’t have the chance to check out the latest live-action City Hunter film, it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

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Via The Hollywood Reporter