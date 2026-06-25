Adult Swim’s Critically Acclaimed Fan-Favorite Series Shares First Look at Season 2

As a part of this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros has come out swinging when it comes to the animation world. This week alone, the studio has announced an animated series adapting Absolute Batman, a Joker anime series, and many more new projects. While WB has been revealing new animated universes, there are also some beloved series getting new looks at what is to come. One of the biggest original Adult Swim series in recent memory has shared a new look at its second season, confirming that Common Side Effects will return in 2027.

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For those who might not know, or need a refresher, Common Side Effects landed on Adult Swim from the same team responsible for Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill. With the likes of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels at the helm, the surreal series was far different from many of the previous projects that the animators worked on. The series acts as something of a dark comedy, poking fun at the pharmaceutical industry, with the main character, Marshall, discovering a life-altering plant that can cure nearly any injury and disease. The first ten episodes arrived early last year on Adult Swim and were well-received amongst critics and fans alike. You can check out the first look at season two below.

Common Side Effects Will Return

Adult Swim

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with series co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely. Considering the weighty themes and commentary on the business of medicine, Hely was more than happy to break down the approach that the animators took in bringing the series to life. During our interview, the team confirmed that preparation had already begun on season two, despite not receiving a confirmation at the time, so it makes sense that we will only have to wait until 2027 to see the Adult Swim series return. Here’s what Hely had to say in bringing the show to life.

“We did a lot of research. We tried to talk to people from different points of view. We talked to a retired DEA agent. We talked to some people who worked in the pharmaceutical business. We talked to mycologists. Anybody who would talk to us, we tried to learn their perspective on it. And a lot of that, a lot of what you’re talking about, the comedy just came from little weird observations these people had or stories they told us. Some of it, we just sort of imagined what it would be like, and some of it we knew from studying things, or talking to people, or just tracking how people’s motivations would spin out and pretty quickly develop a complicated world.”

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