Adult Swim Earns Emmy Nomination in Packed Best Animated Series Category

The Emmy nominations for the year have been officially announced, and a new Adult Swim series has nabbed a nominating in a very stacked Outstanding Animated Program category. With the Television Academy getting ready for the 77th Emmy Awards later this Fall, their window of eligible shows ranged from June 1, 2024 to May 31st this year. This meant that any of the major television shows hitting within that time could be eligible for major awards, and that even includes some of the standout releases from Adult Swim as well with one of its new originals on its way to major acclaim.

The 77th Emmy Awards will be taking place on September 14th, and have thus gotten the party started with the official reveal of all of the nominees for the year. With Outstanding Animated Program, it’s revealed to be a very competitive category as the standout being Common Side Effects, which made its debut with Adult Swim earlier this year. While the other series nominated are certainly strong, the Adult Swim show stands out even more for being the only debut season of a show to get nominated in the category.

2025 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Animated Program Revealed

Common Side Effects leads the nominations for Outstanding Animated Program at the Emmys this year which included Arcane, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Love Death + Robots. Here’s the breakdown of the specific episodes for which of the animated series are nominated for:

Arcane – “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Bob’s Burgers – “They Slug Horses, Don’t They”

Common Side Effects – “Cliff’s Edge”

Love Death + Robots – “Spider Rose”

The Simpsons – “Bart’s Birthday”

Each of these shows are already strong contenders for the category, and are well into their respective runs. That’s what makes Common Side Effects stand out as a nomination even more so. It was a big critical hit ahead of its premiere, and went on to be an even bigger hit with fans when the episodes made their debut with Adult Swim. It was unlike anything fans had seen before, and mirrored a lot of real world troubles that people are facing now. With all of this in mind, it really is no surprise to see Common Side Effects recognized for how much work that team has put in.

What’s Next for Common Side Effects?

Common Side Effects wrapped up the first season of its run with Adult Swim earlier this Spring, and was such a hit on arrival that Adult Swim quickly confirmed that a second season is now in the works. A release window or date has yet to be announced for this new season as of the time of this writing, but those behind the scenes of the series have been hard at work on the new episodes. Speaking with ComicBook earlier this year, co-creator Steve Hely revealed that the early planning stages had been in place even before the first season premiered.

“…[W]e’ve pitched out a second season, and we have begun some work on a second season,” Hely stated. “We hope to tell these stories for a long time to come. We’re here talking to you to spread the word and make sure people watch the show…But in success, yeah, I hope we keep going for a long time.” Given the response to Common Side Effects following its first season, and this Emmy 2025 nomination, it’s clear that fans are ready to see what’s to come next from this series.