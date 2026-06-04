Fan-Favorite Adult Swim Animated Series’s Spiritual Successor is Hitting Netflix

While many of the streaming services in existence aim to create original anime content, nearly just as many are making strides in the world of adult animation. Hulu, for example, has brought back the likes of Futurama and King of the Hill to see massive success. In a big move, Netflix is looking to capitalize on a major animated entry that got its start on HBO Max, pulling in the team that brought the surreal series to the screen. If you were a fan of 2025’s Common Side Effects, Netflix has ordered a series that might be right up your alley.

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Reported by Variety, the same team responsible for Common Side Effects is creating a new animated comedy for Netflix titled Dealies. The upcoming show will be made by creators Joe Bennett and Ted Tavelstead, with the former being one of the co-creators on last year’s HBO Max animated hit. Along with the first image of the series, here’s how Netflix describes the adult animated show that has yet to receive a release date: “A savant salesman. A gentle gladiator. A quiet virtuoso. A summoner of the divine. And the poor soul who hired them. All part of the staff at Dealies, a big box store. They are masters of the delicate alchemy of trade. Prophets of enterprise. And occasionally they do some actual work.”

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The Side Effects of Adult Swim

Image courtesy of Adult Swim

For those who might not know, Common Side Effects isn’t the only production that Green Street Pictures is known for. The production house was also responsible for creating Scavengers Reign, a cult favorite animated series that, unfortunately, wasn’t able to live past its first season. Proving just how talented the study could be in terms of storytelling, Green Street will at least have the chance to give fans Dealies in the future, along with a second season of Common Side Effects, which is already in the works. Ironically enough, Scavengers Reign originally debuted on HBO Max, but then leaped to Netflix as well. Unfortunately, hitting multiple streaming services wasn’t enough for the sci-fi odyssey to warrant future seasons.

While streaming continues to be the primary way for many animation enthusiasts to check out some of the biggest series, Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has still been holding strong on the airwaves. Last month, the programming block once again welcomed back Rick and Morty for its ninth season, with this summer also set to expand on this universe with a new spin-off, President Curtis. There has yet to be an official “Adult Swim channel” as of yet, though the block has expanded quite substantially in recent years on Cartoon Network, moving from a late-night affair to taking over late afternoons. With Toonami also holding a place in Adult Swim’s line-up, the platform remains a major part of the cable landscape decades following its debut.

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