Adult Swim Loses Two Top Execs Amid Warner Bros. Layoffs

It seems like another round of layoffs at Warner Bros. Discovery has hit. Following a recent wave of departures, new reports surfaced recently that confirmed WBD was trimming its workforce. No sect of the company was spared as layoffs happened across the board, and it seems two Adult Swim veterans were part of the loss.

The update comes courtesy of Deadline as the site shared a number of those laid off. When it came to Adult Swim, the report said Ollie Green and Ned Hastings were departing the network despite their tenure.

"We understand Ollie Green, VP of Animation, who has been described as one of the senior leaders of the company and who has exec produced series including Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, is leaving alongside Ned Hastings, senior editor and producer, who has been with the company for over 20 years and is best known for his work on Aqua Teen Hunger Force," Deadline shared.

These two were not the only employees laid off during the WBD round. Deadline suggests eight or nine other long-term employees were also let go. As for Green and Hastings, the two have yet to announce new gigs following this round of WBD terminations. Fans were quick to send the duo love on social media given their veteran status with Adult Swim, and Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco wished the pair well in a post on social media once the news went live.

From Food Network to HGTV and TLC, no network under WBD was overlooked during these cuts. For animation lovers, this new cut at Adult Swim is already salt to the wound. When Warner Bros. and Discovery finalized its merger, the animation community was left outraged when HBO Max (now Max) canceled and removed a slew of popular animated titles. Most recently, the service's change to Max ended up pushing several Adult Swim titles from the catalog such as Metalocalypse. But following a recent extension to Adult Swim, fans are hoping the beloved late-night block has now had its fill of misfortune.

What do you make of this latest round of Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.