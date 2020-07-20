Adult Swim Perfectly Responds After One Fan's Complaint Went Viral

Adult Swim has been in the headlines recently thanks to a now-viral complaint against the program. Over the weekend, a user on Twitter was less-than-pleased when they noticed the content airing on Adult Swim. After sharing a complaint about Adult Swim's impact on kids, the Internet rose up to defend the praise late-night block, and it seems the program itself has now responded to the ordeal.

Over on Twitter, Adult Swim caught the attention of fans after it tweeted a response to the ordeal. It was there the official page showed netizens the bumper that pops up throughout the program that the offended critic must have missed.

Of course, if you watch the late-night block, you will be familiar with the bumper. A short message is screened every so often during a commercial break that reminds viewers that the content airing now may not be suitable for everyone.

"Adult Swim may contain mature material some viewers might not find suitable," the bumper reads.

As you can see below, fans were quick to applaud this succinct response as it is all Adult Swim needed to do. The program has never shied away from its dark aesthetic and edgy content. From Rick and Morty to The Venture Bros., Adult Swim has taken pride in being irreverent, and no amount of complaints will change that. And for those who might not like such shows, well - they are the reason why this bumper airs so frequently.

What do you make of this controversy and Adult Swim's response...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!