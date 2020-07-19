Adult Swim Trends After Woman Rants About Content
You may have noticed that Adult Swim is a trending topic on Twitter today. It all started when a woman took to the social media site to express outrage over Cartoon Network having nighttime programming for more mature audiences. Of course, fans of the channel are not here for this bizarre take. Not only has Adult Swim been a television staple for nearly 20 years, but they put warnings in front of all their content. Also, much like literally any channel on television, parents can just... not let their kids watch? Or ensure their kids are going to a bed at a reasonable hour. These are just some of the many responses to the original tweet, which have people invoking the term "Karen" once again.
"It's called Adult Swim for a reason, Karen,” @ArchonOf tweeted. “As in, not for children, playtime is over, send them to bed.” You can check out screenshots of the original post below, which features the woman referring to Adult Swim fans as "demons" who are coming out now that she "exposed darkness."
Naturally, Adult Swim fans are coming to the channel's defense and cracking some hilarious jokes along the way. You can read some of the best tweets below...
#Karens: how dare Adult Swim show my child this content it is irresponsible!!!!
Adult Swim at the beginning of their program: pic.twitter.com/0Duw90ogbA— Tek-no (@Teknoh2) July 19, 2020
Me seeing a bunch of angry adults on Twitter suddenly upset about Adult Swim "poisoning children's minds after hours", as they apparently have just discovered it exists on the same channel as Cartoon Network, and didn't know it's been around since 2001: pic.twitter.com/wjokIteYWS— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) July 19, 2020
Adult Swim is called "Adult" Swim for a reason, if you don't want your child watching it do one of the following three— ZenoIsRandom (@zenoisrandomYT) July 19, 2020
1.) Change the fucking channel
2.) Turn off the tv
3.) Put your child to sleep at a reasonable hour pic.twitter.com/zV7hC8SebE
If y'all try to cancel Adult Swim for their amazing content, I will start throwing these hands pic.twitter.com/aID80Zuqt9— Mo Mo (@Moniquey_boo) July 19, 2020
It seems the Karens have found out about Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/gTW50OoXMx— xela ➐ (@lordxela) July 19, 2020
I know you not acting like cartoon network doesn't literally say goodnight to the children and that adult swim puts a warning before the shows start 🗿 pic.twitter.com/m0mQUiYvU7— chile.. (@Nyleah8) July 19, 2020
i cant believe adult swim would broadcast this child being viciously maimed what the fuck why would you let me let my kids watch this pic.twitter.com/gZ4U7P3DQP— Harvey Birdman Out of Context (@OocBirdman) July 19, 2020
Karens recently discovering Adult Swim and not knowing it's been around since 2001. pic.twitter.com/ggdvVLeBo4— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) July 19, 2020
Adult Swim always airs the weirdest shit at like 3am. This surprises people now in 2020?— Will (@imprint_me) July 19, 2020
How soon we forget Too Many Cooks. pic.twitter.com/9S45Qgf9M6
Adult swim has always been for the kids pic.twitter.com/lJtMwcpxo0— slurms mckenzie (@whatsthescionce) July 19, 2020
Adult Swim 👏 made 👏 me 👏 the👏 man 👏 I 👏 am 👏 today 👏 pic.twitter.com/gBN8hPCuAV— I'm Rick 💙 (@Rick76_) July 19, 2020
Karens when they discover Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/2ahs0YNUrk— Cuboos (@Cuboos_V2) July 19, 2020
You ever just look at how unique Adult Swim's current adult animation is?
- Rick and Morty
- Tuca and Bertie
- The Shivering Truth
- Final Space
- TigTone
- The Venture Bros
- 12 Oz Mouse
- Robot Chicken
- Ballmastrz 9009
- Smiling Friends
- Primal
- Lazor Wulf
It's crazy. pic.twitter.com/mzwZqeCkVe— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) July 14, 2020
