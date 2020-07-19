Adult Swim Trends After Woman Rants About Content

You may have noticed that Adult Swim is a trending topic on Twitter today. It all started when a woman took to the social media site to express outrage over Cartoon Network having nighttime programming for more mature audiences. Of course, fans of the channel are not here for this bizarre take. Not only has Adult Swim been a television staple for nearly 20 years, but they put warnings in front of all their content. Also, much like literally any channel on television, parents can just... not let their kids watch? Or ensure their kids are going to a bed at a reasonable hour. These are just some of the many responses to the original tweet, which have people invoking the term "Karen" once again.

"It's called Adult Swim for a reason, Karen,” @ArchonOf tweeted. “As in, not for children, playtime is over, send them to bed.” You can check out screenshots of the original post below, which features the woman referring to Adult Swim fans as "demons" who are coming out now that she "exposed darkness."

Its called Adult

Swim For a reason, Karen

As in, not for children, playtime is over, send them to bed pic.twitter.com/mdrmSrDjxx — Archon The Dying (@ArchonOf) July 19, 2020

Naturally, Adult Swim fans are coming to the channel's defense and cracking some hilarious jokes along the way. You can read some of the best tweets below...