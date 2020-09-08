Venture Bros. Fans Are Upset at Adult Swim for Cancelling the Series
Venture Bros. Fans Are Upset at Adult Swim for CancellVenture Bros. Fans Are Upset at Adult Swim for Cancelling the Seriesing the Series
After days of speculation, Chris McCulloch — perhaps better known as Jackson Publick — announced to his legions of fans on Twitter The Venture Bros had, in fact, been canceled. News first surfaced over the weekend after one of the writers attached to the show seemingly suggested it had been sent to the chopping block. Fast forward to Monday evening, and Publick confirmed the news in a tweet to fans.
"Unfortunately, it's true: #VenturesBros has been canceled," Publick tweeted. "We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You."
Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You.— Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020
As such, fans of the animated series quickly took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
An Establishment
prevnext
the venture brothers is as much of an establishment for adult swims programming as aqua teen hunger force or space ghost coast to coast. its upsetting to see a pioneer of serialized adult animation be left without a conclusion to the story it spent nearly two decades cultivating.— austina(annoyed grunt) (@avstinado) September 7, 2020
Out With a Whimper
prevnext
And with a whimper, Venture Brothers ends with a tweet announcement. For 17 years and 7 seasons for their efforts, the show was a delight that it produced such a patient fandom that always wanted more. I will miss it all and f*ck adult swim. pic.twitter.com/jw9DvKeabV— John (@IngredientxKim) September 7, 2020
MCU Who?
prevnext
Venture Brothers did it better than the mcu pic.twitter.com/m3tZZhOkdE— 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖗 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖒 (@nekro_surge) September 7, 2020
Cardinal Sin
prevnext
It's a cardinal sin that a show as brilliant & expansive as THE VENTURE BROTHERS is now cancelled. It remains unsurpassed as one of the most irreverent, referential & inadvertently heartwarming series to grace animation.
Go Team Venture. pic.twitter.com/4nRu5SbFTU— Karl Slominski (@KarlSlominski) September 7, 2020
Hey Netflix
prevnext
Yo @Netflix buy the Venture Brothers.— GuillotinePapi (@LeMontPierreC) September 7, 2020
Should've Gone on Forever
prevnext
Incredibly bummed about Venture Brothers, was one of my favorite shows and one of the only ones I ever owned dvds of. I genuinely thought it would go on forever, so hearing it got cut so suddenly bites.— M White (@MWhiteArt) September 7, 2020
Knocked the Wind Out
0comments
Venture brothers being cancelled is such a kick to the goddamn chest, WHY WOULD YOU DO THIS TO ME SPECIFICALLY— bedsafely @ medical bills forever (@bedsafely) September 7, 2020
*****
The Venture Bros is now streaming on Hulu.prev