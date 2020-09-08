Venture Bros. Fans Are Upset at Adult Swim for Cancelling the Series

After days of speculation, Chris McCulloch — perhaps better known as Jackson Publick — announced to his legions of fans on Twitter The Venture Bros had, in fact, been canceled. News first surfaced over the weekend after one of the writers attached to the show seemingly suggested it had been sent to the chopping block. Fast forward to Monday evening, and Publick confirmed the news in a tweet to fans.

"Unfortunately, it's true: #VenturesBros has been canceled," Publick tweeted. "We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You."

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

As such, fans of the animated series quickly took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying.