The Venture Bros. Could Continue on HBO Max

✖

The Venture Bros. might have been cancelled after seven seasons on Adult Swim, but the series could continue on HBO Max. Series creator Jackson Publick confirmed rumors from earlier in the week that The Venture Bros. had indeed been cancelled. Stating that they had gotten the news a few months ago while they were in the process of developing the eighth season. This was first hinted at by the author behind The Venture Bros.' official art book, and not only confirmed by Publick, but also further cemented by a comment from James Urbaniak, the voice behind Dr. Venture in the series.

According to sources at Variety, however, that while the series might have been canceled on Adult Swim, there is potential to move The Venture Bros. to HBO Max. Reporting the following, "Sources tell Variety that one possible avenue to continue the series would be moving it to HBO Max. That possibility is being discussed, but is still far from becoming a reality, sources say."

The fact that this is being discussed at all gets a little more credence when considering Adult Swim's first statement on The Venture Bros.' cancellation. They revealed to fans on their official Twitter account that they want to see the series continue in "another way" with the following statement, "We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with [Jackson Publick] and [Doc Hammer] to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Becoming an HBO Max Original might not be completely outside of the realm of possibility. If it does happen, it will probably a long time before we see if even before considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on various productions. There are a number of other factors to consider such as Publick and co-creator Doc Hammer's feelings on the matter, and how they would even want to continue the series going forward.

Fans of The Venture Bros. are used to long lengths of time between new seasons of the series (it did only run for 7 seasons across 17 years, after all), but that's not the kind of schedule that would immediately work with a streaming audience. But what do you think?

Do you think there is potential in The Venture Bros.being a HBO Max Original? Would you want to see the series continued in that way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Variety