Dragon Ball Artist Hypes 'Daima' With New Goku Sketch

Dragon Ball has been around the block a number of times. Since its launch, the hit IP has released a number of top-tier titles. Now, Dragon Ball is gearing up for another big premiere as series creator Akira Toriyama announced a special new series Daima. The news was made public weeks ago, and now, manga artist Toyotaro is celebrating the series with some new art.

The whole thing comes from the hands of Toyotaro himself as he's eager to celebrate Dragon Ball Daima. Not long ago, the official Dragon Ball website updated its monthly column with some new art, and Toyotaro decided to tackle Kid Goku. After all, the character will lead Dragon Ball Daima when it arrives, and Toyotaro's adaptation proves the kid is ready for action.

Toyotaro draws the Dragon Ball Daima version of Goku: “Dragon Ball Daima has been announced! I’m looking forward to next autumn!” https://t.co/D6rwvk6hHd pic.twitter.com/ID8WHv3kZz — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 20, 2023

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball Daima promo puts Son Goku in focus in his usual outfit. With a satchel tied across this chest, the Dragon Ball star is poised for a grand adventure in this shot. After all, he's armed with his bo staff, and Goku has a big grin on his face.

At this point, Dragon Ball Daima has shared little info with fans, but we do know the basics about its launch. The new series is being overseen closely by Toriyama, and it will mark Dragon Ball's new canon entry. The TV series will be released in the latter half of 2024, and Toei Animation is expected to adapt the original story. As for the story itself, we know Dragon Ball Daima will follow Goku and all our favorites after a mysterious group makes a wish that turns them into children. It will fall to Goku to discover a way out of the wish, and he'll likely be joined by allies both new and old.

Right now, we have no idea if Dragon Ball Daima will get a manga adaptation. Toyotaro is in charge of the Dragon Ball manga, and he's currently working on Dragon Ball Super. The artist has created several original arcs for the Dragon Ball manga that the anime never tackled, so some fans are hoping Toyotaro continue the Dragon Ball Super timeline despite this new show's arrival. We will surely learn more about the franchise's schedule next year, but for now, it seems Toyotaro is plenty happy to celebrate Goku's next big project!

