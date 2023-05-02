Naruto Creator Says the Series Wouldn't Have Happened Without Akira

It is hard to imagine a world without Naruto if you like anime. Decades ago, the hit series came to life under Masashi Kishimoto, and it is now recognized as one of the best shonen titles in history. From the Hidden Leaf to the Uchiha Clan, Naruto introduced some true icons to the anime fandom, but the series almost didn't happen. At one point, Kishimoto was convinced he was done with art, but a little help from Akira helped the creator find their way.

If you did not know, Kishimoto spelled out his ties to Akira some time ago in a note to fans. In part 12 of The World of Masashi Kishimoto, the artist took time to break down his middle school years. It was then the artist said he was so focused on baseball that art was hardly on his radar. In fact, he was certain he'd outgrown the desire to draw by this time, but Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira drew him back into the world.

"I was on my way home one day when I happened to glance at a poster for Otomo Katsuhiro's Akira. In an instant, the sight of it had an impact on me so powerful that even now it's hard to describe. I stood staring at it for over an hour. The poster featured an overhead shot of the main character Kaneda walking towards a motorcycle," Toriyama recalled.

"The bike had an amazing design and there were cracks in the ground and pebbles scattered about, seemingly at random. That poster seemed like the coolest, most original thing I had ever seen and it rekindled the flame of my artistic passion. Ever since that day, I've kept drawing the hope that someday I can approach the standard set by that picture."

As you can see, Akira's infamous poster righted a wrong in anime before it could ever start. Not only did Otomo's film break boundaries and show the world what anime could do, but it also put Kishimoto back on track. Without Kaneda's poster, there is a real chance Naruto would have never existed. A passing encounter with Akira reset Kishimoto's fate, and the memory is still clear to the Naruto creator after all this time. And what's more, Kishimoto is just one of countless creators who were inspired by Akira. Otomo's legacy reaches wide thanks to the film, and now we have them to thank for putting Kishimoto on a path toward Naruto.

What do you think about Naruto's connection to Akira knowing this history? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.