Thor Director Taika Waititi Shares Update on Akira Film

These days, director Taika Waititi has got his eye set on Thor and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it wasn’t focused there forever. Before the summer rolled in, fans knew Waititi was working on a live-action version of Akira, but the director announced he would tackle Thor’s fourth film before his anime venture could even start filming. Now, Waititi is opening up about the switch-a-roo, and the director says he still wants to shoot Akira ASAP.

Recently, IGN got the chance to speak with Waititi during his press rounds for Jojo Rabbit. It was there the filmmaker spoke about Akira, and he said he had to push forward with Thor after delays continued plaguing Akira.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Akira, because we’re working really hard on the script, we had to keep pushing the start date on the shoot,” the director shared.

“We ended up having to push it a couple of weeks too far which ate into Thor‘s schedule. Then it got pushed again and again and it got pushed too far into Thor‘s schedule.”

Continuing, Waititi went on to say they’ve shifted the filming of Akira to start at the tail end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

“We’ve had to shift around Akira and put it to the tail end of Thor. But yeah, [I] still want to make it.”

This is the first update fans have gotten on Akira since Waititi announced his next MCU project. At that time, reports said Warner Bros. Pictures was “surprised” and “caught off guard” by the big announcement. Now, it seems the pair may have come to terms with the feature, and fans are eager to see where Akira goes from here. There is always a chance the feature could move forward with a new filmmaker, but fans just want to be sure the iconic series is done right. There’s been one too many lackluster anime adaptations in Hollywood, and most feel confident Waititi would not carry on the tradition.

So, how do you feel about this update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Katsuhiro Otomo originally created Akira in 1982, and it later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film (which Otomo himself directed). The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is in way over his head.