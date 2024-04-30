Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Unleashes New Trailer

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous might have come to an end following five big seasons, but the showrunners wasted little time in confirming that the characters would return in a sequel series. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is slated to arrive on Netflix this month, which brings back the previous stars, Darius and Ben, to explore a new dangerous world of dinos in ten animated episodes. With the release coming up fast, Chaos Theory has released a new trailer to give fans a hint at what to expect from the next prehistoric chapter.

The Jurassic World live-action film series introduced a new world of dinosaurs to the masses, building on the story of Jurassic Park and expanding it. Over the course of three films, led by stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard, the new movies would bring back classic characters and see the dinosaurs escape from the island and integrate with modern society. While it seems that the original stars of this new series might not continue in the franchise's future, the next entry is in talks to add Scarlett Johannson as a lead with Gareth Edwards potentially directing. Still, it seems that the cloned dinosaurs cannot be contained in one film series as Chaos Theory continues the original Netflix animated series.

Chaos Theory Reigns

The sequel series is set to take place six years after the events of the original Camp Cretaceous, while also taking place prior to the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Taking place in the same universe as the live-action films, it has yet to be seen if Chaos Theory will have any major ties to the first three live-action films, or potentially set up the franchise's future.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Scott Kreamer dug deeper into the sequel series, "This is a conspiracy thriller. The kids are unraveling this mystery, and just when they think they've got it figured out, maybe there's a bigger story to be told. These two guys have to figure out what the heck's going on before it's too late."

If you want to learn more about this sequel series that takes fans back to Jurassic World, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming release, "The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs – and to themselves."