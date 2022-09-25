Alice in Borderland Season 2 Hypes Netflix Release With First Trailer

Alice in Borderland is finally coming back with a new season after that massive cliffhanger with the first season, and Netflix has finally set the stage for Season 2's release with the streaming service with the first trailer teasing fans about what deadly games are coming next! Taking on the death game manga series from Haro Aso, with notable live-action adaptation director Shunsuke Sato at the helm, Alice in Borderland was a pretty big hit with fans back in 2020 but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. Thankfully it wasn't too much longer that a second season was confirmed to be in the works.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will be coming full circle as it will be hitting Netflix some time in December later this year. There's no concrete release date, nor has it been revealed how many episodes this new season will be running for, but there has been the first trailer showing fans many of the new games in the mysterious new Shibuya that Arisu and Usagi jump into. It's already been a rough road for them so far, and it looks like it's only going to get worse. Check out the first trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 2 below:

Returning cast members for Season 2 include the likes of Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Riisa Naka, Keita Machida, Sho Aoyagi, Nijiro Murakami, Dori Sakurada, Yuki Morinaga, Aya Asahina, and Ayaka Miyoshi. New faces for the season include the likes of Yuri Tsunematsu, Hayato Isomura, Tomohisa Yamashita, Honami Sato, Kai Inowaki, and Katsuya Maiguma. The new season is expecting to pick up with the second half of Haro Aso's original manga series, and Shunsuke Sato is expecting to return for the new season too.

As for what fans could expect from the new season, Netflix teases Alice in Borderland Season 2 as such, "Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland in order to return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first season, this season is set in a devastated Shibuya covered in plants. Don't miss a second of this survival game packed with intense action and a thrilling story!"

