Alita 2: James Cameron & Robert Rodriguez Swear Blood Oath to Make Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel has long been a part of the anime industry, with the manga first appearing in 1990. The story of this futuristic cyberpunk happened to resonate with filmmaker James Cameron, who gave the franchise a live-action adaptation in 2019. While the news regarding a sequel to this movie has been sparse following the film's theatrical run, the recent press tour for Cameron's Avatar: Way of Water has revealed that Alita might be making a return thanks to a "blood oath" made by Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez.

The first Alita film presented us with the tale of the titular cyborg who was attempting to find her place in the world, battling against other mechanical opponents while also skating in a rollerball league that is unlike any sport in this day and age. With the movie dropping a major hint at a sequel in the final moments of its runtime, there are plenty of avenues for a potential second film to explore. Regardless of when Alita 2 is confirmed, it would most likely be years until we saw it hit the big screen even if Robert Rodriguez were to announce a return to this world following Way of Water's release.

Alita: Blood Oath

In a recent segment for Variety titled "Directors on Directors", Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron swore a "blood oath" to make another Alita movie, though nothing concrete has been confirmed when it comes to the live-action sequel to the 2019 hit:

Most of the conversation between Rodriguez and Cameron discussed Avatar: Way of Water, though the director of Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgement Day was able to sneak in another reference to the Battle Angel during their discussion when he explained the overall writing process:

"For me, it's a journey of discovery. You set down a path, and you've got some vague goals in mind. I just start writing a lot of notes. But you know this, because I gave you 600 pages of notes on "Alita" — about the world and how cyborgs work. I don't know how helpful any of that was, but that's my process. I try to get to a granular level of what it's like to live in that world."

