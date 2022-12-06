Alita: Battle Angel Producer Gives Promising Update on Sequel

Alita: Battle Angel's original manga franchise got a whole new live-action adaptation with a movie released a few years ago, and one of the producers behind the film has given a promising update on the sequel's progress! Yukito Kishiro's original manga series was caught in a long period of development as James Cameron signed on to produce the project way back in 2003 before getting sidelined for many years due to work on Avatar. But after signing on Robert Rodriguez to direct in 2016, the film quickly got on track towards its eventual release in 2019. But there were some concerns.

While the film had been doing well with fans and well enough in the box office during its run, after Disney bought 20th Century Fox it was one of the many projects fans had been wondering if there would actually be a sequel someday due to all of the time it took to get going and the uncertain future. But producer on Avatar: The Way of Water and Alita: Battle Angel, Jon Landau, gave a very promising update on a potential sequel and note that it's something the team "would love" to tackle.

Will Alita: Battle Angel Get a Sequel?

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere red carpet for Avatar: The Way of Water, Landau offered this update about Alita: Battle Angel when talking about other projects that he currently has in the works, "There's a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we would love to circle back and do a sequel to, and been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition." But Landau played coy about the potential release timing for the new movie.

READ MORE: Alita: Battle Angel Director Robert Rodriguez Thinks Disney Will Make the Sequel | Alita: Battle Angel Director Signs First-Look With HBO Max

When asked about when we could actually see an Alita: Battle Angel sequel, Landau joked that if he were to give a timeline it's something he'd be poked fun at for later. It's likely that talks of a sequel are still very early on, and considering everything else that happened since the first film release, it could be a while before we actually get to see a second film. At the very least, it's good to see there's interest in moving forward with this story.

But do you want to see a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel? What would you want to see go down if it does? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Deadline