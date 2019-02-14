Alita: Battle Angel Director Hypes Rerelease with Baby Yoda Crossover

✖

Alita: Battle Angel may have had its theatrical debut a couple of years back, but the movie has not been forgotten. The live-action anime broke stereotypes in Hollywood with its mostly positive reception from viewers. With no sequel in sight, fans have been lobbying for more Alita, and it will make its way back into theaters this week after much begging. And over on Twitter, the film's director is hyping fans for the release with a crossover created in a galaxy far, far away.

Taking to social media, Robert Rodriguez pitched an intriguing crossover for Alita in honor of its theatrical rerelease. The director felt it would be fun to pair the heroine with Baby Yoda as the iconic Alita character will return to televisions shortly.

"Alita + Baby Yoda = October 30," the director shared.

As you can see above, the artwork was done by PaulUntitled on Twitter. The conceptual piece pictures Baby Yoda walking in a barren wasteland while Alita stands next the child. She looks much younger in this picture, and it has fans wondering how the characters might interact.

Of course, this crossover is done to hype Alita's big return to theaters, but that is not all. Rodriguez is honoring the upcoming debut of The Mandalorian season two. The show will return to Disney+ on October 30, the same day Alita returns to theaters. The two series are bound through the release date, and it will inspire crossover pitches for years to come.

What do you think of this crossover pitch? Will you be checking out either of these projects later in the week?